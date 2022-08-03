Creative Expression Therapy is Now a Certified Autism Center™

Creative Expression Therapy is autism-certified, and IBCCES awards CAC designations to organizations that complete autism-specific training and certification.

SHERMAN OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Expression Therapy has earned the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation, which the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) awards to organizations that complete an autism-specific training and certification program through IBCCES.

"Creative Expression Therapy is proud to be autism certified. Our staff gained valuable insights from IBCCES' training and certification to ensure we can provide the best service to all our patients," said Ani Charthern, Owner and Clinical Director of Creative Expression Therapy

Creative Expression Therapy (CET) provides speech services to children and adults of all ages. CET serves children with various speech and language needs and adults who need rehabilitation from brain injuries, strokes, and swallowing disorders.

“IBCCES is excited to work with Creative Expression Therapy who have taken extra steps to complete autism-specific training and certification in addition to their existing credentials. This training and certification will enhance the team's ability to serve their autistic patients,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman.

For over 20 years, IBCCES has been the industry leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for education, healthcare, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES provides evidence-based training and certification programs created in conjunction with clinical experts and autistic individuals to provide professionals better understanding of how to communicate and interact with individuals with cognitive differences or sensory needs, industry best practices, and the latest research in these areas.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Creative Expression Therapy

Creative Expression Therapy(CET) is a private speech therapy company, founded by Ani Charthern, CScD, CCC-SLP, providing therapy services to children and adults of all ages. CET serves children who present with a variety of speech and language needs, including but not limited to: developmental delays, Autism Spectrum Disorder, Down Syndrome, childhood apraxia of speech, expressive language delays, receptive language delays, articulation disorders, and phonological disorders.

Creative Expression Therapy also serves adults who need rehabilitation from brain injuries, strokes, and swallowing disorders. CET can provide screenings, assessments, and treatment in the areas of Aphasia, Apraxia, Dysarthria, cognitive communication disorders, voice disorders, and swallowing disorders.