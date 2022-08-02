Cansel Continues Growth Trajectory, Acquiring California-based Advanced Infrastructure Technologies
Leading Distributor of Utility Locating Technology, Devices for Wastewater Collection System Cleaning/Maintenance to Become Part of CSDS, Cansel’s US Subsidiary
AIT’s expertise in underground and utility locating technology naturally complements our portfolio of geospatial and precision positioning solutions. ”BURNABY, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cansel, a software, hardware, and service provider to engineering, surveying, construction, and utility industries, announced today the strategic acquisition of Advanced Infrastructure Technologies, LLC (AIT) of Torrance, California. AIT is a leading distributor of technical devices, equipment, tools, and accessories used to clear, clean, and maintain wastewater collection systems, and to locate and mark underground utility lines ahead of construction activities.
This marks Cansel’s third US acquisition since January of 2021. The Canadian company, which has been in business for over 50 years, continues to expand its footprint in North America as it continues a trajectory of steady, measured growth.
AIT will fold into California Surveying & Drafting Supply (CSDS), Cansel’s wholly owned US subsidiary. CSDS has deep expertise in the surveying, geographic information systems (GIS), and wide format markets, and has recognized expertise in 3D laser scanning and UAV technologies. CSDS also operates California’s largest commercial real-time GNSS network, providing precision positioning with centimeter precision for surveying, mapping, engineering, forensics, agricultural and autonomous navigation applications.
The addition of AIT to the CSDS business will further expand its offerings for the public works segment, introducing new products and expertise in utility locating, as well as advanced wastewater collection system cleaning and maintenance solutions. AIT specializes in advanced utility locating products, which it supports with expert training, and is the exclusive distributor of Radiodetection electromagnetic utility locators in California and Nevada. The company also supplies customers with wastewater collection system cleaning and maintenance products from leading industry suppliers, as well as Work Horse, its proprietary line of wastewater collection system nozzles, tools, and equipment. The company currently sells products directly to customers including municipalities, utility companies, and the contractors who serve them, as well as through a network of dealers and resellers.
“Adding AIT to the Cansel family of companies is exciting for all of us,” states Martin Trudelle, Cansel president. “As we continue to grow our US business, AIT’s leadership in providing technology and services to municipalities, public works departments, and contractors marks a positive step in our journey. We’re pleased to expand both into these industries and into the southwest region.”
Tom Cardenas, president of CSDS added, “AIT’s expertise in underground and utility locating technology naturally complements our portfolio of geospatial and precision positioning solutions. CSDS and AIT have served both common and adjacent industries for as long as we’ve been in business. As the demand for utility mapping and locating increases every year, integrating our respective areas of expertise will create an advantage for our customers looking to achieve more seamless integration and productivity than ever before.”
“This is a fantastic opportunity for AIT staff and clients to partner with CSDS and gain access to a wider portfolio of industry-leading solutions,” says John Pujol, founder and president of AIT. “Working together, AIT and CSDS can extend our reach, offer more integrated solutions, and bridge the gap between underground locating and above-ground mapping.”
AIT will operate as a division of California Surveying & Drafting Supply.
About Cansel
Cansel helps clients capture, transform, and manage data leading to increased field-to-finish efficiency and profitability. For over 50 years, Cansel has provided field technology solutions for industry professionals in the engineering, surveying, construction, mining, utilities, forestry, and government sectors. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, BC, Canada. Learn more at www.cansel.ca.
