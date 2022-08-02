Animal Feed Market Competitive Insights, Leading key Players And Growth Opportunities Forecast 2022-28
A growing market for dairy and meat products as a source of different nutrients is being driven by expanding consumer health consciousnessLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global animal feed market size is valued at USD 481.6 billion in 2021 and is poised to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2022–2028. For the animals, food is a vital source of nourishment. Similar to how humans require essential nutrients for growth and survival, animals likewise require these nutrients.
The value of animal feed on the global market has increased as meat, dairy, and poultry products are consumed at higher rates. Animal feed products come in a variety of forms on the market, including protein-based meals, hay plants, mixed plant feeds, husk, pasture grasses, sugar beet pulp, and many others. The rules governing food safety closely adhere to the producers of animal feed.
The Animal Feed Market - Growth Factors:
Humans' growing appetite for products made from animals may spur demand for animal feed. Increased attention to animal health will encourage market expansion. The market for animal feed will expand as a result of more attention being paid to animal health as well as the growing popularity of those who support natural growth. Demand for animal feed is projected to rise as cattle farming becomes more prevalent. The demand for animal feed has been driven by rising customer knowledge of the advantages of using feed additives to prevent disease decrease.
Additionally, the market for animal feed will see new growth prospects due to the rising popularity of meat as well as meat-related products, high R&D expenditures for enhancing food fortification techniques, and the rise in animal health issues. In contrast, the high capital expenditures required for extraction will be a challenge to the market's expansion due to the high price fluctuations of raw materials, labeling requirements for products containing fat and oil, and safety concerns over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.
The Animal Feed Market Segmentation:
The Animal Feed Market based on Feed Type is categorized into Medicated Feed (Broilers Medicated Feed, Layers Medicated Feed, Dairy Medicated Feed, Beef Medicated Feed, Swine Medicated Feed, Equine Medicated Feed, Aqua Medicated Feed, and Others Medicated Feed). Based on Non-medicated Feed, the market is divided into Broilers Non-medicated Feed, Layers of Non-medicated Feed, Dairy Non-medicated Feed, Beef non-medicated Feed, and Swine Non-medicated Feed, Equine Non-medicated Feed, Aqua Non-medicated Feed and Others Non-medicated Feed. On the basis of By Animal Type, the market is fragmented into Farm Animals (Broilers, Layers, Dairy, Beef, Swine, Equine), Aquaculture and Others).
Market trends for Animal Feed Market:
• Animal feed market growth is primarily driven by rising demand for healthy and safe animal feed, limitations on the use of antibiotics, and increased producer awareness of animal health.
• The Food and Agriculture Organization projects that by 2050, the demand for animal-derived protein would have doubled worldwide.
The Animal Feed Market Regional Analysis
Due to its extensive animal nutrition infrastructure and high consumption of animal products, North America is anticipated to have a dominating position in the animal feed market over the forecast period. Due to enormous market potential in the animal feed sector, including Eubiotics, and growing worries about the disease outbreak in livestock, the Asia Pacific animal feed market is predicted to rise significantly over the coming years.
