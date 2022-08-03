Kent Heath named new CEO of Rigaku Americas Holding Inc. and President of Rigaku Americas Corporation
Rigaku Americas Holding Inc. has appointed Kent Heath as new CEO. Rigaku is Japan’s leading manufacturer of X-ray analysis, measurement & testing instruments.
I am very excited to be joining Rigaku. With their wealth of experience in X-ray analytical solutions, there is strong potential for further growing the business in the Americas.”THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rigaku Americas Holding Inc., the North American subsidiary of Rigaku Corporation, Japan’s leading manufacturer of X-ray analysis, measurement and testing instruments, announced Kent Heath as its new CEO. Heath was also named President of Rigaku Americas Corporation.
Heath is the former VP and GM of the Tribology, Stylus and Optical Metrology business unit with Bruker Corporation and previously Vice President of Strategic Marketing in Bruker’s Nano Group. He has more than 30 years of experience in the semiconductor, network equipment and analytical device space, including a 10-year spell with Motorola Semiconductor, where he led a turnaround of their wireless business in Japan. He has a proven track record of building strong, high-performance teams and driving commercial excellence in a wide range of industries, including test & measurement equipment, wireless networking and high-performance semiconductors.
Toshiyuki Ikeda, Group CEO at Rigaku Holdings Corporation in Japan, commented, "We are very pleased that Kent has joined us at Rigaku. We believe he will be a great asset as we build out a global team to bring our best-in-class analytical instruments to a wider market."
Heath commented, "I am very excited to be joining Rigaku. With their wealth of experience in X-ray analytical solutions, there is strong potential for further growing the business in the Americas. I am looking forward to working with the Rigaku team and helping to drive the company to the next level."
About Rigaku Americas Holding, Inc.
Wholly owned by Rigaku Holdings Corporation, RAH was established in 2014 to consolidate Rigaku operations in North America. Major subsidiaries include: Rigaku Americas Corporation (The Woodlands, Texas), Applied Rigaku Technologies, Inc. (Austin, Texas), Rigaku Innovative Technologies, Inc. (Auburn Hills, Michigan), Rigaku Reagents (The Woodlands, Texas), Newton Scientific, Inc. (Charlestown, Massachusetts) and Rigaku Analytical Devices, Inc. (Wilmington, Massachusetts).
About Rigaku
Since its inception in 1951, Rigaku has been at the forefront of analytical and industrial instrumentation technology. Today, with hundreds of major innovations to their credit, the Rigaku Group of Companies are world leaders in the fields of general X-ray diffraction (XRD), thin film analysis (XRF, XRD and XRR), X-ray fluorescence spectrometry (TXRF, EDXRF and WDXRF), small angle X-ray scattering (SAXS), protein and small molecule X-ray crystallography, Raman spectroscopy, X-ray optics, semiconductor metrology (TXRF, XRF, XRD and XRR), X-ray sources, computed tomography, nondestructive testing and thermal analysis.
With Rigaku's vast understanding of X-ray physics and complementary technologies as a foundation, the company and its employees are dedicated to developing and supplying universities, industry, and government labs with the ultimate in customer-focused integrated solutions across a wide variety of disciplines, including structural biology, nanoengineering research, general purpose X-ray diffraction (XRD) and spectroscopy (XRF), materials analysis, chemical characterization, and quality assurance.
