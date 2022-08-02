Seven of ten AV products certified for phishing protection in AV-Comparatives' 2022 test

AV-Comparatives Anti-Phishing Certification 2022

AV-Comparatives Anti-Phishing Certification 2022

AV-Comparatives Anti-Phishing Certification 2022

AV-Comparatives Anti-Phishing Certification 2022

Logo AV-Comparatives

Logo AV-Comparatives

Independent, ISO-certified security testing lab AV-Comparatives published the anti-phishing security products for Windows passing the 2022 test

Good anti-phishing protection will support you in your constant monitoring of frauds. ”
— Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO, AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISO-certified independent security testing lab AV-Comparatives has released details of its Anti-Phishing Certification Test 2022. Phishing is a means of stealing confidential user login data, giving attackers access to the victim's accounts. It involves creating fraudulent copies of, e.g. Internet banking websites and tricking users into logging into them using spoofed emails that claim to be from the respective bank.

Many antivirus and Internet security products offer phishing protection. Should the user accidentally click on a link to a phishing website, the page should be blocked, and a warning shown to the user.

AV-Comparatives evaluated ten submitted Windows products against more than 250 phishing URLs. To be certified, a product had to detect and block at least 85% of these. A false-positive test was also carried out to ensure that the security programs do not protect at the expense of false alarms. Products had to demonstrate that they do not block legitimate sites such as Internet banking websites.

These tests evaluate the protection against phishing websites, which can pose a real threat to Internet users as they attempt to steal sensitive information such as usernames, passwords, and credit card details.

Of the ten products tested this year, seven were certified. These are, in alphabetical order: Avast Free Antivirus, AVG Free Antivirus, Avira Prime, Bitdefender Internet Security, Fortinet FortiClient, Kaspersky Internet Security, and Trend Micro Internet Security.

For further details of the test and the individual scores obtained, please see https://www.av-comparatives.org/testmethod/anti-phishing-tests/

Like all AV-Comparatives, these test reports are accessible to everyone free of charge.


About AV-Comparatives  
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.   

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
43720115542
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Seven of ten AV products certified for phishing protection in AV-Comparatives' 2022 test

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
43720115542
Company/Organization
AV-Comparatives
Grabenweg 68
Innsbruck, 6020
Austria
+43 720 115542
Visit Newsroom
About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

AV-Comparatives

More From This Author
Sieben von zehn AV-Produkten im Test von AV-Comparatives 2022 für Phishing-Schutz zertifiziert
Seven of ten AV products certified for phishing protection in AV-Comparatives' 2022 test
AV-Comparatives veröffentlicht Langzeittest von 18 führenden Endpoint Enterprise & Business Security Solutions / 2022
View All Stories From This Author