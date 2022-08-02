Seven of ten AV products certified for phishing protection in AV-Comparatives' 2022 test
AV-Comparatives Anti-Phishing Certification 2022
Logo AV-Comparatives
Independent, ISO-certified security testing lab AV-Comparatives published the anti-phishing security products for Windows passing the 2022 test
Good anti-phishing protection will support you in your constant monitoring of frauds. ”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISO-certified independent security testing lab AV-Comparatives has released details of its Anti-Phishing Certification Test 2022. Phishing is a means of stealing confidential user login data, giving attackers access to the victim's accounts. It involves creating fraudulent copies of, e.g. Internet banking websites and tricking users into logging into them using spoofed emails that claim to be from the respective bank.
— Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO, AV-Comparatives
Many antivirus and Internet security products offer phishing protection. Should the user accidentally click on a link to a phishing website, the page should be blocked, and a warning shown to the user.
AV-Comparatives evaluated ten submitted Windows products against more than 250 phishing URLs. To be certified, a product had to detect and block at least 85% of these. A false-positive test was also carried out to ensure that the security programs do not protect at the expense of false alarms. Products had to demonstrate that they do not block legitimate sites such as Internet banking websites.
These tests evaluate the protection against phishing websites, which can pose a real threat to Internet users as they attempt to steal sensitive information such as usernames, passwords, and credit card details.
Of the ten products tested this year, seven were certified. These are, in alphabetical order: Avast Free Antivirus, AVG Free Antivirus, Avira Prime, Bitdefender Internet Security, Fortinet FortiClient, Kaspersky Internet Security, and Trend Micro Internet Security.
For further details of the test and the individual scores obtained, please see https://www.av-comparatives.org/testmethod/anti-phishing-tests/
Like all AV-Comparatives, these test reports are accessible to everyone free of charge.
About AV-Comparatives
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
43720115542
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other