Westminster Barracks/DUI, Disorderly Conduct, Attempt to Assault Protective Professional

STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1004649
TROOPER: Mengbei Wang
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/01/2022 @ 2049hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Coolidge Highway/Tyler Hill Rd, Guilford, VT
VIOLATION: DUI, Disorderly Conduct, Attempt to Assault Protective Professional
ACCUSED: Ashley S. Hasan
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Greenfield, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Westminster Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash located on Coolidge Highway by Tyler Hill Rd, in the town of Guilford, County of Windham, Vermont. Troopers identified the operator as Ashley S. Hasan (Age 19) of Greenfield, Massachusetts. Hasan was subsequently placed under arrest for attempted assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, and suspicion of driving under the influence. Hasan was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for her injuries. Hasan was released with a citation to appear at the Windham County Superior Court Criminal Division on September 27th, 2022 at 1000 hours to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/27/2022 at 1000 hours
COURT: Windham County Superior Court- Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: N
