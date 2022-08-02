Westminster Barracks/DUI, Disorderly Conduct, Attempt to Assault Protective Professional

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1004649

TROOPER: Mengbei Wang

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/01/2022 @ 2049hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Coolidge Highway/Tyler Hill Rd, Guilford, VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Disorderly Conduct, Attempt to Assault Protective Professional

ACCUSED: Ashley S. Hasan

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Greenfield, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Westminster Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash located on Coolidge Highway by Tyler Hill Rd, in the town of Guilford, County of Windham, Vermont. Troopers identified the operator as Ashley S. Hasan (Age 19) of Greenfield, Massachusetts. Hasan was subsequently placed under arrest for attempted assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, and suspicion of driving under the influence. Hasan was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for her injuries. Hasan was released with a citation to appear at the Windham County Superior Court Criminal Division on September 27th, 2022 at 1000 hours to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/27/2022 at 1000 hours

COURT: Windham County Superior Court- Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: N

