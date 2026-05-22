VSP BCI Troop A East – Derby / Sexual assualt





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 26A5002682

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Josh Mikkola

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop A East - Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: May 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barton, VT

VIOLATIONS:

• Title 13 VSA 3252 (c) - Sexual assault with a child less than 16 years of age

ACCUSED: Malik Daley

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: n/a

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: n/a

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/20/2026, detectives from A Troop East began an investigation into a reports of an inappropriate relationship between a 39-year-man and an individual age 16. Through the investigation, troopers developed probable cause to believe Malik Daley had sexually assaulted the underaged victim on more than one occasion.

On 05/22/26, troopers from the Derby Barracks located Daley in Derby Line and took him into custody without incident. Daley was transported to the Derby State Police Barracks where he will be processed and then brought to Orleans Superior Court in Newport for his arraignment at a time to be determined by the court.

The Vermont State Police investigation into these allegations remains open and active. Detectives ask that anyone with information that could assist in the probe call the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881. Anonymous tips also may be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit .

VSP is unable to comment further at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Daley’s arraignment.