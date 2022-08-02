Submit Release
Zephien Inc Launches Top Agent Program Nationwide

In the changing market, Zephien's Top Agent program ensures home buyers and sellers achieve outstanding results

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zephien Inc, the real estate concierge service that helps home buyers and sellers find the top agent in their area, has announced that their new Top Agent program will expand nationwide. Zephien Inc has been helping home sellers and home buyers find the top performing agents in their area to fit their specific real estate needs. They screen hundreds of Real Estate Agents on a multitude of factors, both qualitative and quantitative, to find the top producing agents. Out of these top agents, they interview, analyze, and select the highest achieving performers of the group.

Not all real estate agents are equal. The wrong agent can cost tens of thousands of dollars in lost equity or a bad purchase offer. Home buyers and sellers need to be sure that the professional they choose to work with is at the top of their game. A lot of real estate agents are great at sounding like the best fit for the job, but most of them lack the actual experience or track record to back it up. Zephien's Top Agent program gives home buyer and seller the ability to choose an agent that has been proven to be a seasoned professional with a long track record of success and happy clients.

The Top Agent program by Zephien Inc is unique due to its exclusivity and rigorous entry process. In each area covered, Zephien Inc will only recommend a small handful of agents, typically no more than fifteen per state.

Starting off out of Denver, Colorado, the Zephien Top Agent program has been helping Coloradans find their high performing agents across the state. Now, the program is going nationwide. From California to Florida, Zephien Inc is undergoing a major expansion of their Top Agent program, screening thousands of Real Estate Agents across the country and finding the highly rated professionals agents in each state to work with. Home buyers and home sellers across the country will soon have a great program to look at when choosing their next Real Estate professional.

See if Zephien's Top Agent program is coming to your neighborhood by visiting https://www.zephienagentfinder.com/ or calling them at (833) ZEP-HIEN ((833) 937-4436).

