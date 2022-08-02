NAWBO Alabama Helps Women Business Owners Succeed In Times of Uncertainty
Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood to Lead Installation Ceremony on August 14 Followed By Networking Reception to Connect Local Business Leaders
NAWBO and our NAWBO advocacy voice are stronger than ever with women business owners supporting other women business owners.”MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the country deals with inflation and teeters on the edge of a recession, it’s nice to know someone has your back and is there to help you succeed as a small business owner. That’s what the Alabama chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) does for its members. To keep with that mission, on August 14, NAWBO Alabama will hold a leader installation ceremony followed by a networking reception where local women business owners can connect, share best practices and be a sounding board for one another.
— Dr. Valerie D. W. James
The event will take place at 3:00 p.m. at 358 St. Louis Street, Mobile, Ala. Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood will officiate and Bradley Byrne, President of the Mobile Chamber of Commerce will be the keynote speaker.
“NAWBO and our NAWBO advocacy voice are stronger than ever with women business owners supporting other women business owners,” said Dr. Valerie D. W. James, CEO of VisionSpot Enterprises and inaugural President of NAWBO Alabama. “We can’t wait to show all the women entrepreneurs here how this support can lift them up and power their dreams.”
After the installation of new leaders, a networking reception will follow that connects local women business owners in the area. It’s these connections, inspiration, education, and resources that women entrepreneurs find so valuable.
To register for the event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/save-the-date-join-us-for-a-grand-celebration-tickets-371816201267?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb
To learn more about NAWBO Alabama, visit https://www.nawbo.org/alabama.
About NAWBO
Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of America's more than 11.6 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest-growing segment of the economy. NAWBO is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries. NAWBO develops programs that help navigate women entrepreneurs through the various stages of their business growth. To learn more, please visit www.nawbo.org.
