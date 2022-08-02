Travel.win Appoints Travel Industry Veteran Bob O'Connor as Chief Revenue Officer
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel.win is pleased to announce the appointment of Bob O’Connor as Chief Revenue Officer. Bob is responsible for all revenue-generation strategy and execution worldwide. His duties include overseeing the sales, marketing, and partner channel teams, ensuring those departments work cohesively to execute the company strategy and achieve revenue goals.
"Bob is a seasoned sales leader with a proven track record for growing revenue and building first-in-class sales teams. Among many qualified candidates, Bob stood out as the perfect person to help lead Travel.win through our next stage of growth. We are excited he has joined Travel.win, while bringing his extensive travel experience to the team," said Travel.win Founder and CEO Ted Mooney.
Bob has over 30+ years of experience growing and managing large enterprise customers in the Travel Industry. Before Travel.win, Bob was the Assistant Vice President, Online Travel and Tour Sales at Enterprise Holdings, a leader in the car rental agency space that grew to over $25 billion in revenue during his tenure. Previously, he has held various roles in product and revenue management, financial planning and analysis, customer loyalty and retention, distribution technologies, and e-commerce.
"I'm excited to be joining Travel.win to help accelerate the company's growth," said Bob O’Connor, CRO. "The company has an amazing team, market-leading technology, and the support of a fast-growing B2B customer base. From the outset, I was attracted to the company's strong vision and success as an innovator as a travel loyalty service provider. With Travel.win’s extensive experience in launching cash back travel programs, I look forward to helping them further scale the business."
About Travel.win (www.travel.win)
Travel.win is a travel loyalty platform service provider that allows companies to increase revenue and customer engagement by offering a white-label travel solution. With simple integration options, partners can be up and running between 7- 30 days on the travel.win platform. Travel.win will launch car rental in Q4 and activities in Q2 2023. It’s a WIN-WIN-WIN.)
