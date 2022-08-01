DLNR News Release: Applications for 2023 Lānaʻi Axis Deer Season Open Soon

(HONOLULU) – Applications for the 2023 Lānaʻi Axis Deer hunting season will be available for purchase next month. The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) will begin accepting applications Monday, August 15, 2022.

A $10 application fee will be assessed for each person applying for a hunt. A game mammal tag fee will be assessed at the time of hunter check-in. Hawaiʻi residents will be assessed $20 and non-residents will pay $125 for each Axis deer tag. Game mammal tags purchased online will also serve as the hunting permit.

It is imperative that hunters obtain a pay particular attention to the hunt announcement, instruction sheet, addendum, and online information for any changes in the application process and hunting season. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the 2023 Lānaʻi Axis deer hunting season may be modified, rescheduled, or cancelled.

The following special conditions and procedures will be in effect for these hunts:

The 2023 Lānaʻi Axis deer season will consist of four (4) hunts:

Archery Hunt will consist of two (2) draws each totaling twelve days. Subject to limited participation for non-Lanai residents.

The first draw hunt will begin on February 1, 2023, and end on February 12, 2023.

The second draw hunt will begin on February 15, 2023, and end on February 26, 2023.

Youth Hunt will be conducted for one (1) Weekend (Thursday through Sunday), March 2-5, 2023. Subject to limited participation for non-Lānaʻi residents.

Muzzleloader Hunt will be conducted for one (1) Weekend (Thursday through Sunday), March 9-12, 2023. Subject to limited participation for non-Lānaʻi residents.

General Rifle Hunt will be held over eleven consecutive Weekends (Thursdays through Sundays), beginning March 16, 2023, and ending on May 28, 2023. Subject to limited participation for non-Lānaʻi residents.

All four (4) hunts may to subject to a lottery drawing. Depending on application levels, standby hunting opportunities may be offered for the general rifle season. Hunters can check lottery results online at https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting/ .

Hunter assistants will only be allowed to accompany hunters who are senior citizens (age 65 or older) or disabled. Proper documentation (signed Drʻs note, driver’s license, hunting license, etc..), along with the hunter assistant permit, must be made available to any representative of DLNR upon request.

The bag limit for the 2023 Lānaʻi Axis deer season will be three (3) Axis Deer; two (2) does and one (1) either sex. Hunters will be required to purchase two (2) doe tags before being given the opportunity to purchase an either sex tag. Based on aerial survey data and population target levels, additional doe tags may be available at the Lānaʻi hunter check station for interested hunters after purchase of all upfront tags. In addition, a free Mouflon Sheep ewe tag may be available at the Lānaʻi hunter check station. Determination on the availability of a Mouflon Sheep ewe tag will be based on aerial survey data, previous years ewe harvest levels and population target numbers. Tags are not transferable and are valid only for the specific hunt for which it was issued.

For more information and to apply:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting/

Or call:

Oahu: 1-808-587-0166 Maui: 1-808-984-8100

Hawaii: 1-808-974-4221 (Hilo) Molokai: 1-808-553-1745

Kauai: 1-808-274-3433 Lanai: 1-808-565-7916

