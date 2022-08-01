Cyber Trust Alliance, Inc. (CTA) To Sponsor the Pharmacy Profit Summit
CTA is a national provider of compliance solutions to hospitals, pharmacies, and other healthcare organizations.
Pharmacies are often overlooked when it comes to HIPAA compliance. We’re excited to raise awareness about the issues as well as share ways that they can cost-effectively comply with the federal law.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Trust Alliance, Inc. (CTA), the provider of compliance solutions to healthcare organizations, announced today that it is sponsoring the Pharmacy Profit Summit, which will be held August 8-9, 2022 in Dallas.
— Randy Steinle, the CEO and Co-Founder of CTA
“Pharmacies are frequently overlooked when it comes to compliance with HIPAA,” said Randy Steinle, the CEO and Co-Founder of CTA, which currently works with hundreds of healthcare facilities nationally. “We’re excited to raise awareness about the issues as well as share ways with attendees about how they can cost-effectively comply with the federal law.”
For more on HIPAA’s application to pharmacies, visit https://www.pharmacy.texas.gov/hipaa.asp
Steinle added that he was drawn to the Summit because the parent company, DiversifyRx, takes a proactive approach to helping pharmacies improve their bottom line.
“As pharmacies become more profitable, they are more willing to see the risk that a HIPAA violation could cause to their successful business,” he said. “They are more willing to make a modest investment to mitigate that risk.”
Dr. Lisa Fast, CEO of DiversifyRx, which produces the conference, believes CTA’s solution will have a powerful impact on the industry. “Cyber Trust's CEBA solution will transform pharmacies, making them a HIPAA BadAss,” she said. “The beauty of the solution is that it requires very little work from the pharmacy and is offered at an extremely reasonable rate.”
Pharmacies interested in attending the conference can do so by visiting here.
About Cyber Trust Alliance, Inc.
Cyber Trust Alliance, Inc. simplifies compliance. It helps organizations and their third-party vendors assess, manage, and track cyber security and compliance with regulatory initiatives. Utilizing its proprietary virtual Teleassessment technology, CEBA Risk Management software, and national Partner Network, Cyber Trust Alliance makes cyber security and compliance achievable and affordable.
