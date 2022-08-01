HOLLYWOOD CELEBRITIES USE EXERCISE TO SUPPORT MARTIAL ARTS HISTORY MUSEUM BY DOING OVER A MILLION PUSH-UPS IN 50 DAYS
50,000 per person push-up challenge kicks off Aug 1, for 50 days (1000 push-ups a day) Hollywood celebrities to raise money for the Martial Arts History Museum
My Dad knew that I was going to be a small kid so he took me to a local karate class that prepared me mentally, physically, & spiritually to handle life’s challenges & made me into the man I am today.”BURBANK, CA, USA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A 50,000 per person push-up challenge will kick off on August 1, 2022, for 50 days (1000 push-ups a day) by Hollywood celebrities to raise money for the Martial Arts History Museum. The museum is committed to raising $5 million over 2 years to secure a bigger location. The Martial Arts museum, located in Burbank, CA, provides awareness, activities and educational services to families and communities. The 50,000 push up challenge is known as www.50kforcharity.com and is the brainchild of Hollywood Physique Expert, Eric the Trainer, who began his martial arts training at age 10 and says it shaped his life.
“My Dad knew that I was going to be a small kid, so he took me along with him to a local karate class. Even deep in the woods of Maine, there was a Shotokan karate organization that prepared me mentally, physically, and spiritually to handle life’s challenges. It served as a precursor to the Boy Scouts, and ultimately made me into the man I am today,” explains Eric the Trainer.
Participants completing the 50k push-up challenge include:
💥Eric the Trainer - Hollywood Physique Expert
💥Billy Blanks – Tae Bo Creator
💥Chris Shelton – Qi Gong Master and Hollywood Healer
💥Gordini Sran – Actor, Chippendales Movie
💥Wasim the Dream Hajjiri - Author/Speaker/Boxer
💥Andre Rush – White House Chef
💥Vincent Rodriguez 3rd – Actor, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, With Love
💥Zach Sudfeld – Former Football Star
💥Mid-West Kong – Fitness Icon
💥Dan Palacios – Miami Mastermind
💥Mike Krueger - Nickelback Bass Player
💥Dr. Kien Vuu - ”Thrive State” Creator, Concierge Doctor
💥Sumo Dan - US Heavyweight Champion
💥Sifu Singh – Martial Arts Master
💥Mark Bell - ”Slingshot” Inventor
💥J.R. Villarreal – Actor, Marvel’s “Black Scorpion
💥Sean Ruff - Physical Education Teacher
💥Jake Havron – Business Strategist
💥Ernie Reyes SR – Grandmaster
💥Neil Angevine – Actor, American Crime Story
💥Marshall Jones - Slam Poetry legend
💥Al Romano - Chef
💥Ryan Carnes – Actor, Desperate Housewives, General Hospital
💥James “Boobie” Williams – Former Pro Football Star
Michael Matsuda, the museum’s founder and director, is thrilled to have so many noteworthy supporters pledge their time, their body, and their influence to raise money and awareness for martial arts and the museum. https://martialartsmuseum.com/
Says, Michael Matsuda, Martial Arts History Museum President, "What an awesome challenge! I am so grateful that so many amazing and high-profile individuals are giving of themselves for a great cause. A special thanks to Eric the Trainer for arranging this. Museums are a big part of most every child’s life. They provide an opportunity for learning and being inspired. They create a personal connection and an insight into history. I think the 50,000 push-ups are a wonderful thing we can all do together as we strive to reach our $5 million goal."
Donations can be made in any amount www.50kforcharity.com
