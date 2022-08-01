Entegrion, Inc. and Velico Medical Enter Into Intellectual Property Transfer Agreement For Spray Dried Plasma

Resusix, pooled, pathogen reduced, dehydrated plasma product line will be added to Velico’s expanding plasma products portfolio.

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entegrion, Inc., a leading developer of innovative solutions for clinical diagnosis and management of hemostasis, highlighted the closing of an intellectual property transfer of its Resusix product portfolio to Velico Medical on June 30,2022. This transfer includes all intellectual property, trade secrets and spray drying technologies.

“We are extremely supportive of this technology transfer to Velico,” said Dr. Christopher Rumana, Chairman of the Board for Entegrion. “With the efforts and commitment of the Velico Medical leadership we believe that this valuable fresh frozen plasma alternative will become available to patients in need and offer a greater level of safety improving patient outcomes.”

“Acquiring the Resusix product portfolio supports our continued efforts to solve critical unmet needs in transfusing these life-saving blood products and represents opportunities for significant savings for the healthcare delivery system” stated Richard Meehan, President and CEO of Velico Medical.

About Resusix:

The Resusix technology yields a dehydrated plasma product derived from the pooling and S/D treatment process via spray drying. The spray drying process is rapid and well controlled, allowing the dehydration of the spray dried plasma on a sub second timescale. Easy-to-use and fully portable, Resusix offers a valuable advantage in remote and austere settings for both military and civilian use. With an extended shelf life of more than two years, the longer storage capacity breaks the cold chain restrictions of frozen blood plasma.

About Entegrion

Entegrion is a life sciences development company that is focused on improving the safety and availability of blood component therapy. Based in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park, its patented technologies are designed to overcome limitations in storage, safety, and availability of blood-derived products while improving their functionality. Many of Entegrion’s advances in biologics are based on close collaborations with leading medical research institutions. Visit www.entegrion.com for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT: Info@entegrion.com

About Velico Medical

Velico Medical, Inc. is a private US medical technology company, committed to the mission of eliminating preventable death from bleeding. Headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, USA, Velico has been in business since 1992 (originally ZymeQuest). Velico personnel have substantial expertise and experience in transfusion medicine and medical device development. Velico intends to equip regional blood centers around the world to respond to the urgent clinical need for a locally produced, consistently available, point of care, dry plasma product for transfusion. In support of its mission, Velico is developing partnerships with civilian, government and military blood center leadership, trauma surgeons, emergency medical physicians, military medics and first responders worldwide.

MEDIA CONTACT: rmeehan@veli.com