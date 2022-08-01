Ready-to-Eat Meat and Poultry Wraps Recalled

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Rachael's Food Corporation is recalling approximately 2,250 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry wrap products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes. The ready-to-eat meat and poultry wraps were produced from July 15, 2022, through July 20, 2022. The following products are subject to recall:

- 7.5-oz. sealed plastic container packages containing "ATLANTIS FRESH MARKET Italian Style Wrap" with lot codes 22195, 22196, 22199 and 22200, and "Enjoy before" dates of 07/30/22. 07/31/22, 08/01/22, 08/02/22 and 08/03/22 represented on the label.

- 7.5-oz. sealed plastic container packages containing "RACHAEL'S FOOD CORPORATION Italian Style Wrap" with lot codes 22195, 22196, 22199 and 22200, and "Sell Through" dates of 07/30/22. 07/31/22, 08/01/22, 08/02/22 and 08/03/22 represented on the label.

- 7.5-oz. sealed plastic container packages containing "ATLANTIS FRESH MARKET Turkey Club Wrap" with lot codes 22195, 22196, 22199 and 22200, and "Enjoy before" dates of 07/30/22. 07/31/22, 08/01/22, 08/02/22 and 08/03/22 represented on the label.

- 7.5-oz. sealed plastic container packages containing "RACHAEL'S FOOD CORPORATION Turkey Club Wrap" with lot codes 22195, 22196, 22199 and 22200, and "Sell Through" dates of 07/30/22. 07/31/22, 08/01/22, 08/02/22 and 08/03/22 represented on the label.

- 7.5-oz. sealed plastic container packages containing "ATLANTIS FRESH MARKET Buffalo Style Chicken Wrap" with lot codes 22195, 22196, 22199 and 22200, and "Enjoy before" dates of 07/30/22. 07/31/22, 08/01/22, 08/02/22 and 08/03/22 represented on the label.

- 7.5-oz. sealed plastic container packages containing "RACHAEL'S FOOD CORPORATION Buffalo Style Chicken Wrap" and with lot codes 22195, 22196, 22199 and 22200, and "Sell Through" dates of 07/30/22. 07/31/22, 08/01/22, 08/02/22 and 08/03/22 represented on the label.

- 8-oz. sealed plastic container packages containing "ATLANTIS FRESH MARKET Chicken Caesar Wrap" with lot codes 22195, 22196, 22199 and 22200, and "Enjoy before" dates of 07/30/22. 07/31/22, 08/01/22, 08/02/22 and 08/03/22 represented on the label.

- 8-oz. sealed plastic container packages containing "RACHAEL'S FOOD CORPORATION Chicken Caesar Wrap" with lot codes 22195, 22196, 22199 and 22200, and "Sell Through" dates of 07/30/22. 07/31/22, 08/01/22, 08/02/22 and 08/03/22 represented on the label.

- 8-oz. sealed plastic container packages containing "ALL TOWN CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP" with lot codes 22195, 22196, 22199 and 22200, and "Sell Through" dates of 07/30/22. 07/31/22, 08/01/22, 08/02/22 and 08/03/22 represented on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST 34657" or "P34657" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.