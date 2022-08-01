First 5 California Welcomes New Chief Counsel
EINPresswire.com/ -- First 5 California (F5CA) announced today seasoned attorney James Lindsay will join as new Chief Counsel starting August 1, 2022. In his role as a member of the F5CA executive team, he will perform in the capacity of legal counselor and advisor, assisting the Commission and Executive Director on legal issues as they affect the overall policies, programs, and practices of F5CA.
“We look forward to having James on the F5CA team, as his extensive legal experience will help us in our mission to advocate for families across California,” said Jackie Thu-Huong Wong, F5CA Executive Director.
Lindsay has been a licensed attorney in California for nearly 30 years. Prior to joining F5CA, he served as Senior Litigation Counsel for the California State Teachers’ Retirement System. His experience includes a lengthy career in private practice, including 15 years as managing shareholder of a firm engaged in complex business and litigation matters. He has presented and argued matters throughout the state and federal courts of California, including numerous appellate courts and the California Supreme Court.
“I am excited to join the First 5 California team and support their work fighting for families across my home state of California.” said James Lindsay. “First 5’s work is inspirational, and as a parent, I know how crucial it truly is to have an advocate elevate the needs of parents and young children.”
Lindsay holds a bachelor’s in economics from Fresno State University and earned his Juris Doctor from Tulane University. From Manteca, CA, Lindsay currently resides in Folsom, CA and is the proud parent of two adult children, Zachary and Emily.
ABOUT FIRST 5 CALIFORNIA
First 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources are designed to educate and support teachers, parents, and caregivers in the critical role they play during a child’s first five years–to help California kids receive the best possible start in life and thrive. For more information, please visit www.ccfc.ca.gov.
