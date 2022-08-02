US and Costa Rican Groups Launch Cannabis: Science, Education, & Training Center at $52 Million State-of-Art Facility
Chem-ID /Cann-ID of Austin, TX partner with Costa Rican groups ROCO Plants and Vida Afortunada Launching Cannabis & Hemp Science, Research and Training Center
We are honored to have secured this beautiful location where academic, science, and industry professionals from around the globe can collaborate on practical research and best practices.”GUANACASTE, COSTA RICA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Principals from Chem-ID (Cann-ID / Ionization Labs) and ROCO Plants / Vida Afortunada of Costa Rica, announce the opening of The Cannabis Science and Industry Center of The Americas or "CISCA" www.CSICA.org. CSICA will play ongoing host to industry experts from around the globe with a focus' on the various elements of the cannabis industry. Subjects include; research, development, testing, analytical chemistry, data-science, lighting, extraction, cultivation, soils, product processing, media, marketing, and even cooking education programs will be offered in specialized kitchens located at the center. Participating organizations and professionals will commit to the education and sharing of best practices with the local population of Costa Rica, LATAM, and Caribbean markets who wish to enter into the cannabis industry. Multiple industry-focused events will be hosted at the Center with the production of ongoing media content to support efforts. Center management will also manage industry-relevant product and company showcase opportunities as well as the securing of a sponsor for "naming rights" to the center. LATAM headquarters of Chem-ID as well as the newly formed Costa Rican Cannabis Association, a member of the National Hemp Association https://nationalhempassociation.org Standing Committee of International Hemp Organizations will be located on site.
— D. Cree Crawford - Program Co-Director
The center (CSICA) is conveniently located minutes from the Liberia International airport at the Mercado Chorotega Regional Wholesale Market and offers state-of-the-art agriculture processing, storage, and houses multiple 1,600 sq ft individual warehouse/office condos, and an auditorium that will be utilized for education and training presentations by industry leaders from around the globe.
Earlier this year, the principals; Dan O'Bryan of ROCO Plants and The Co-Founder of Chem-ID / Ionization Labs, D. Cree Crawford produced a successful hemp/cannabis-focused educational event in San Jose' Costa Rica called, "The Cannabis Science and Industry Congress" https://www.thecannabiscongress.net. The successful inaugural event drew over one-thousand attendees and played host to over forty industry expert speakers including leading cannabis focused MDs from around the world. The event also included a special keynote from National Hemp Association Chair, Geoff Whaling and showcased major industry sponsor Hyrofarm, a publicly traded US based agricultural products company. The duo met the year prior, during education and industry solution presentations to Costa Rican government legislators in efforts to support the recent national legalization of hemp and therapeutic marijuana for the nation.
O'Bryan and Crawford's missions continued to align and prompted discussions about how to further support Costa Rica in the next chapter of its agriculture history. The concept to deploy a "center of excellence" providing a platform to pull industry experts from around the world to speak and offer industry specific training to local Costa Rican and other professionals from Central and South American region was born.
"The next chapter for us in the effort to support a successful launch and support of cannabis in Costa Rica is the focus on the development and expansion of the center and its research and educational offerings. We have secured a mutually beneficial relationship with PIMA and have an incredible showcase location from which we will pull in the best of the best in our industry worldwide and use this center as a platform for education, research, and to train theinaugural generation of cannabis industry professionals here in our beautiful country.", Says Daniel O'Bryan
This past week, Daniel O'Bryan of Roco Plants presented results from their government-contracted 24-month hemp and cannabis viability study. These cultivation studies were performed at the government research station in Cañas and were presented to members of Costa Rica's MAG (Ministry of Agriculture) at the new center.
CSICA will host industry educational events with industry expert presentations open to the public throughout the year. It will also produce two larger industry events per year. The first event is planned for September will be an open house for the Costa Rican farming community. The second will be the 2nd Annual Cannabis Science and Industry Congress, planned for March 2023 following up on the success of the original inaugural event from last year.
"We are actively screening applications from organizations and individuals who wish to apply as an "incubee" participants in this unique incubator program. We want to ensure we include the best the industry can offer to support this new opportunity for Costa Rica. We are honored to have secured a platform where academic, science, and industry professionals from around the globe can come and collaborate. Applications that can be initiated through our site at; https://csica.org/application-information , says, Crawford. “Our incubator spaces will house our program attendees throughout the year. We are also actively seeking a major analytical lab partner in efforts to deploy a showcase best-of-breed cannabis lab to support a LATAM regional testing and research hub.” he adds.
Anticipating the great need for testing, the Center will soon offer the Costa Rican public the globally proven cannabis potency testing and research solution called, Cann-ID www.CannID.com. This service will offer valuable, low-cost and high-quality potency testing of hemp and cannabis flower and products including CBD and THC. Cann-ID was deployed at Costa Rican Ministry of Agriculture lab for a number of months prior to its transfer to CSICA. Cann-ID is a USDA / DEA registered lab developed solution deployed in twenty US states and in four countries for commercial and government applications. The solution provides detailed cannabinoid testing for fourteen top chemicals. The Chem-ID/Cann-ID chemical data platform is hardware agnostic and supports data acquisition and management of all required cannabis chemical testing requirements for commercial and for government regulatory applications required by USDA and DEA. Its ability to interface with all major analytical device hardware manufactures makes it a powerful and versatile industry support solution focused on public safety, compliance and quality control.
