Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,068 in the last 365 days.

R3 Stem Cell and Dr. David Greene featured on Cover of 10 Best Healthcare Companies of 2022

Dr. David Greene

R3 new logo

Ten Best Healthcare Companies to Watch

R3 Stem Cell and Founder Dr. David Greene have been featured as the Cover story for 10 Best Healthcare Companies to Watch in 2022 by Silicon Review Magazine.

I appreciate the honor, and my goal is to continue growing so we can help more patients improve their quality of lives! Our treatments are the most cost effective in the world!”
— David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Stem Cell and Founder Dr. David Greene have been featured as the Cover story for 10 Best Healthcare Companies to Watch in 2022 by Silicon Review Magazine. After a decade of providing first rate regenerative therapies, R3 has become the global leader for patients desiring safe, effective procedures for over 50 different conditions. With 45 centers in six countries, over 20,000 regenerative therapies have been performed for many different conditions.

Because regenerative therapies include relatively new technology, it is important that patients receive accurate educational information to understand what the procedures can and cannot do. According to R3 CEO Dr. David Greene, The cornerstone of our approach to the public involves education. We have published hundreds of videos, consumer guides, educational articles and our Stem Cell Master Class."

R3's treatments are available in six countries, with biologics that are not only first rate, safe and include high stem cell counts, but the treatments are the most cost effective worldwide. The combination of quality, safety and cost effectiveness has propelled R3 Stem Cell to be the worldwide leader for patients desiring the best option for treatment. "Patients end up realizing that while regenerative therapies are not a cure, they are typically extremely beneficial. But they will need to be repeated, so we have used our volume buying power to bring the cost of these procedures way down! That way, a repeat procedure is within reach of patients and their families."

R3 Medical Training was created five years ago to offer CME accredited training courses on regenerative therapies for providers desiring an education in the new technology. The stem cell training course includes two days of didactic and hands on training for providers to gain significant skill sets for incorporating into practice. In addition, R3 offers medical aesthetics training that incorporates PRP, exosomes, fillers and neurotoxins as well.

As a Healthcare Company to Watch, R3 is at the forefront of regenerative medicine. Over the next year, R3 Medical Research is starting four clinical trials internationally. In addition, R3 will be opening in several new countries over the next year. Added Dr. Greene, "I appreciate the honor, and my goal is to continue growing so we can help more patients improve their quality of lives!"

David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA
R3 Stem Cell International
+1 888-988-0515
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

R3 Stem Cell and Dr. David Greene featured on Cover of 10 Best Healthcare Companies of 2022

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.