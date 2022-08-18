R3 Stem Cell and Dr. David Greene featured on Cover of 10 Best Healthcare Companies of 2022

R3 new logo Ten Best Healthcare Companies to Watch

R3 Stem Cell and Founder Dr. David Greene have been featured as the Cover story for 10 Best Healthcare Companies to Watch in 2022 by Silicon Review Magazine.

I appreciate the honor, and my goal is to continue growing so we can help more patients improve their quality of lives! Our treatments are the most cost effective in the world!” — David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Stem Cell and Founder Dr. David Greene have been featured as the Cover story for 10 Best Healthcare Companies to Watch in 2022 by Silicon Review Magazine. After a decade of providing first rate regenerative therapies, R3 has become the global leader for patients desiring safe, effective procedures for over 50 different conditions. With 45 centers in six countries, over 20,000 regenerative therapies have been performed for many different conditions.

Because regenerative therapies include relatively new technology, it is important that patients receive accurate educational information to understand what the procedures can and cannot do. According to R3 CEO Dr. David Greene, The cornerstone of our approach to the public involves education. We have published hundreds of videos, consumer guides, educational articles and our Stem Cell Master Class."

R3's treatments are available in six countries, with biologics that are not only first rate, safe and include high stem cell counts, but the treatments are the most cost effective worldwide. The combination of quality, safety and cost effectiveness has propelled R3 Stem Cell to be the worldwide leader for patients desiring the best option for treatment. "Patients end up realizing that while regenerative therapies are not a cure, they are typically extremely beneficial. But they will need to be repeated, so we have used our volume buying power to bring the cost of these procedures way down! That way, a repeat procedure is within reach of patients and their families."

R3 Medical Training was created five years ago to offer CME accredited training courses on regenerative therapies for providers desiring an education in the new technology. The stem cell training course includes two days of didactic and hands on training for providers to gain significant skill sets for incorporating into practice. In addition, R3 offers medical aesthetics training that incorporates PRP, exosomes, fillers and neurotoxins as well.

As a Healthcare Company to Watch, R3 is at the forefront of regenerative medicine. Over the next year, R3 Medical Research is starting four clinical trials internationally. In addition, R3 will be opening in several new countries over the next year. Added Dr. Greene, "I appreciate the honor, and my goal is to continue growing so we can help more patients improve their quality of lives!"