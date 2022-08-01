Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease (RHDV2) confirmed in Multnomah County

The Oregon State University (OSU) Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory has confirmed rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus 2 (RHDV2) in domestic rabbits living in Multnomah County. The case was reported to the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) on July 26 after 7 of 21 rabbits died over a 72-hour period. An ODA district veterinarian investigated, and OSU confirmed RHDV2 on July 28. The owners of the rabbits report exposure to wild rabbits in the area. The property is under quarantine.

RHDV2 is a highly contagious virus that can spread quickly among rabbit populations. The virus poses no human health risk and is only known to infect rabbits and hares. It is resistant to extreme temperatures and can survive in the environment for months under certain conditions. RHD causes sudden death in rabbits and spreads through direct contact between infected and susceptible live rabbits or exposure to contaminated materials (carcasses, pelts, food, water, and forage, etc.) Birds, rodents, flies, predators, and scavengers can spread the virus via their feet, fur/feathers, or feces without becoming infected themselves.

Please report rabbit mortalities to track the virus’s presence and movement. Call 1-800-347-7028 or visit https://oda.direct/RHD to report domestic rabbits suspected to have died from RHDV2.

To report the death of wild rabbits please contact the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) by calling 1-866-968-2600 or email Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov.

For those raising domestic rabbits (also talk to your veterinarian for advice):

Minimize exposure to wild rabbits and hares by keeping your rabbits in hutches or cages that are elevated off the ground.

Keep pet rabbits inside to avoid exposure to environments potentially contaminated by wild/feral rabbits or by people, vehicles, or implements that can spread the disease.

Do not allow your rabbits to graze or roam in a yard if wild rabbits are present in your area.

Restrict visitors to your rabbitry and limit the handling of the animals by visitors.

Avoid transporting or importing domestic rabbits.

After visiting a show, fair, or meeting where rabbits were comingled, shower and change clothes before handling your rabbits.

Quarantine new rabbits away from existing ones for 30 days.

Know the health status of the rabbitry from which you purchase rabbits.

Keep dogs, coyotes, insects, birds, rodents, and other animals away from your rabbits, as they may carry disease.

Be aware of the state’s rabbit disease status or country of origin of any equipment or supplies you are purchasing.

Wash and disinfect hands, clothing, gloves, footwear, cages, and equipment between rabbits from different sources. (RHDV is inactivated by 10% bleach to water solution.)

Immediately contact ODA (800-347-7028) if you suspect RHD or have sick or freshly dead rabbits.

For hunters:

If sick or dead rabbits are observed in an area, do not hunt, run dogs, or fly falconry birds in that area. Contact ODFW immediately at 866-968-2600.

Avoid hunting in areas in states where RHDV-2 outbreaks have been recently documented. Contact the state wildlife agency where you will be hunting for information on where RHDV-2 has been identified.

After handling wild rabbits, wash hands and change clothing and footwear before handling or caring for domestic rabbits.

Do not eat, drink, or smoke while handling animals.

Wear rubber, nitrile, or disposable latex gloves while handling and cleaning the game. Wash hands thoroughly with warm water and soap or sanitizer after handling the game. Disinfect all knives, equipment, and surfaces that were in contact with the game.

Thoroughly cook all game to an internal temperature of 165°F.

Do not feed game meat from wildlife that appears sick, are found dead, or test positive for a contagious disease to people or pets, including falconry birds.

Avoid transporting live wild rabbits for release into training pens or field trials, mainly if sick or dead rabbits have been observed in the area.

Carcass Handling:

If you find a dead rabbit:

Wear disposable gloves when handling rabbit carcasses.

Double bag carcasses and spray outside of the bag with disinfectant.

Wash hands with soap and warm water after handling carcasses and removing gloves. Dispose of gloves in trash headed to a landfill.

Enfermedad hemorrágica del conejo confirmada en el condado de Multnomah

El Laboratorio de Diagnóstico Veterinario de la Universidad Estatal de Oregon (en inglés: Oregon State University, OSU) ha confirmado el virus de la enfermedad hemorrágica del conejo (en inglés: Rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus 2, RHDV2) en conejos domésticos que viven en el condado de Multnomah. El caso fue reportado al Departamento de Agricultura de Oregon (en inglés: Oregon Department of Agriculture, ODA) el 26 de julio después de que 7 de los 21 conejos murieran durante un período de 72 horas. Un veterinario del distrito del ODA investigó, y OSU confirmó RHDV2 el 28 de julio. Los propietarios de los conejos reportaron que fueron expuestos a conejos silvestres en la zona. La propiedad está en cuarentena.

RHDV2 es un virus altamente contagioso que puede propagarse rápidamente entre las poblaciones de conejos. El virus no representa ningún riesgo para la salud humana y solo se sabe que infecta conejos y liebres. Es resistente a temperaturas extremas y puede sobrevivir en el medio ambiente durante meses bajo ciertas condiciones. La RHDV2 causa muerte súbita en conejos y se propaga a través del contacto directo entre conejos vivos infectados y susceptibles o a través de la exposición a materiales contaminados (cadáveres, pieles, alimentos, agua y forraje, etc.) Las aves, roedores, moscas, depredadores y carroñeros pueden propagar el virus a través de sus pies, pieles / plumas o heces sin infectarse ellos mismos.

Por favor, reporte las muertes de conejos para rastrear la presencia y el movimiento del virus. Llame al 1-800-347-7028 o visite a https://oda.direct/RHD para reportar conejos domésticos o silvestres que sospeche hayan muerto a causa de RHDV2.

Para reportar la muerte de conejos salvajes, comuníquese con el Departamento de Pesca y Vida Silvestre de Oregon (en inglés: Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, ODFW) llamando al 1-866-968-2600 o envíe un correo electrónico Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov.

Para aquellos que crían conejos domésticos (también hable con su veterinario para obtener más información):

Minimice la exposición a conejos y liebres silvestres manteniendo a sus conejos en conejeras o jaulas que estén elevadas del suelo.

Mantenga a los conejos mascotas dentro para evitar la exposición a ambientes potencialmente contaminados por conejos silvestres o por personas, vehículos o implementos que puedan propagar la enfermedad.

No permita que sus conejos pasten o anden sueltos en un patio si hay conejos silvestres presentes en su área.

Restrinja a los visitantes a su conejo y limite el manejo de los conejos por parte de los visitantes.

Evite transportar o importar conejos domésticos.

Después de visitar un evento, feria o reunión donde hubo contacto entre conejos, dúchese y cámbiese de ropa antes de manipular a sus conejos.

Ponga en cuarentena de 30 días a los conejos nuevos lejos de los existentes.

Conozca el estado de salud del criadero del cual compra conejos.

Mantenga a los perros, coyotes, insectos, aves, roedores y otros animales lejos de sus conejos, ya que pueden transmitir enfermedades.

Tenga en cuenta el estatus de las enfermedades de conejo del estado o el país de origen de cualquier equipo o suministro que esté comprando.

Lave y desinfecte las manos, la ropa, los guantes, el calzado, las jaulas y el equipo entre conejos de diferentes fuentes. (RHDV se inactiva con una solución de 10% de lejía en agua).

Comuníquese inmediatamente con el ODA (800-347-7028) si sospecha de RHD o tiene conejos enfermos o recién muertos.

Para cazadores:

Si se observan conejos enfermos o muertos en un área, no cace, corra perros ni vuele aves de cetrería en esa área. Comuníquese con el Departamento de Pesca y Vida Silvestre de Oregon, (en inglés: Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, ODFW) inmediatamente al 866-968-2600.

Evite la caza en áreas dentro de estados donde se han documentado brotes recientes de RHDV-2. Comuníquese con la agencia estatal de vida silvestre donde intenta cazar para obtener información sobre dónde se ha detectado RHDV-2.

Después de manipular conejos silvestres, lávese las manos y cámbiese de ropa y calzado antes de manipular o cuidar conejos domésticos.

No coma, beba ni fume mientras manipula animales.

Use guantes de goma, nitrilo o látex desechables mientras manipula y limpia carne de caza. Lávese bien las manos con agua tibia y jabón o desinfectante después de manipular carne de caza. Desinfecte todos los cuchillos, equipos y superficies que estuvieron en contacto con la carne de caza.

Cocine bien toda la carne de animales de caza a una temperatura interna de 165 ° F.

No use como alimento para personas o mascotas, incluidas las aves de cetrería,

la carne de animales de caza que parezcan enfermos, que se encuentre muertos o que den positivos para una enfermedad contagiosa.

Evite transportar conejos silvestres vivos para su liberación en corrales de entrenamiento o pruebas de campo, principalmente si se han observado conejos enfermos o muertos en el área.

Manejo de cadáveres:

Si encuentra un conejo muerto: