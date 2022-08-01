Riverside Meats Issues Class II Recall of Polish Sausage​

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: August 1, 2022

MADISON, Wis. – Riverside Meats in Waukesha is issuing a Class II recall for smoked hot Polish sausage sold at stores throughout Wisconsin. The recalled product includes:



S moked hot Polish sausage, 10-lb. boxes, including a packaging date on or before July 27, 2022.

This is a Class II recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the product was misbranded and produced without an approved formula. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture recall classifications is available below and on USDA's website at https://www.fsis.usda.gov.



No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have this product can discard it. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Caleb Pritzlaff, Riverside Meats, at (262) 786-1151.



USDA Recall Classifications

Class I

This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death. Class II

This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product. Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.





