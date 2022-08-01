Chief justice appoints members to Specialty Court Funding Advisory ...

TOPEKA—Chief Justice Marla Luckert appointed five members to the Specialty Court Funding Advisory Committee created by the Kansas Legislature in 2022 Senate Substitute for House Bill No. 2361 to explore funding options for specialty courts in Kansas.

Of the five members appointed by Luckert, one is a prosecutor and one is a criminal defense attorney. The remaining three are judges and court staff with experience managing specialty courts.

Members appointed to serve two-year terms ending July 31, 2024, are:

Chief Judge Nicholas St. Peter, 19th Judicial District, which is Cowley County



Michael Kagay, Topeka, district attorney



St. Peter will also chair the committee.

Members appointed to serve three-year terms ending July 31, 2025, are:

District Judge Timothy McCarthy, 10th Judicial District, which is Johnson County



Teresa Greenwood, court services officer, 23rd Judicial District, composed of Ellis, Gove, Rooks, and Trego counties



Jennifer Passiglia, Winfield, defense attorney



Other members of the committee are:

Rep. Stephen Owens, a designee of Rep. Fred Patton, chair of the House Judiciary Committee



Sen. Kellie Warren, who is chair of the Senate Committee on Judiciary



Sen. Rick Billinger, who is chair of the Legislative Budget Committee



Rep. Victor Miller, appointed by Sen. Dinah Sykes, Senate minority leader, and Rep. Tom Sawyer, House minority leader.



Jessica Dultmeier, appointed by Jeff Zmuda, secretary of the Kansas Department of Corrections



Libertee Thompson, a drug and alcohol addiction treatment provider, appointed by Scott Schultz, director of Kansas Sentencing Commission



Andy Brown, appointed by Laura Howard, secretary of the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services



The Office of Judicial Administration will provide technical assistance to the committee.

The Legislature established the committee to: