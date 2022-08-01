THE IFTA REPORTING DEADLINE FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2022 IS HERE
ROCK HILL, SC, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today August 1st is the deadline to file IFTA for the second quarter of 2022 and TruckLogics offers a simple and stress-free IFTA reporting solution. Truckers are able to sign up for the new “TruckLogics IFTA only option” to generate IFTA reports in a few easy-to-follow steps. Truckers can input fuel and mileage data manually, using Motive (formerly KeepTruckin), or by utilizing an excel template provided to users by TruckLogics.
Truck owners are required to report and file IFTA if their vehicle weighs 26,000 pounds or more, has three or more axles, and travels through two or more jurisdictions. The International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA), was made between the 48 contiguous states and 10 of the Canadian provinces. IFTA is filed to the driver’s base Jurisdiction and the base jurisdiction then distributes the taxes to each jurisdiction fuel was purchased.
When creating an IFTA report, the data required includes the number of miles traveled and gallons of fuel purchased in each jurisdiction. IFTA is filed quarterly with the vehicle's base jurisdiction. This ensures that the base jurisdiction can distribute the taxes to the states where fuel was purchased in for the appropriate quarter.
Once the driver enters the data using their desired method, TruckLogics will generate IFTA reports in the state-specific formats required by the base jurisdiction. This TruckLogics IFTA-only allows truckers to pay for the individual reports they generate each quarter.
TruckLogics is also a Trucking Management Solution that helps simplify trucking business operations. Truckers can create dispatches, loads, invoices, IFTA reporting, track income and expenses, manage truck maintenance, pay drivers, and much more. There is a no-obligation 15-day free trial available for those who want to try and see if TruckLogics is right for their business needs. Please note that IFTA reporting is not available in the 15-day free trial.
When asked about the second quarter IFTA deadline Agie Sundaram, the CEO and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of TruckLogics, responded, “With the deadline here, TruckLogics simple solution for IFTA reporting that can be completed easily for the second quarter with a live support team that is available to answer any questions you may have while creating your report.”
The IFTA filing deadline for the second quarter is today August 1, 2022. Generate an IFTA report now at TruckLogics.com to quickly generate an accurate IFTA report where the tax rates are calculated for you.
TruckLogics, a leading Trucking Management Software, has been helping hundreds of trucking fleets streamline their business operations with both the full TMS and its recently added IFTA-only option.
SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of TruckLogics, creates industry-leading solutions for IRS tax e-filing and the transportation industry. Located in the heart of downtown Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises is proof that big ideas can grow and thrive in a small town.
SPAN Enterprises develops, supports, and grows powerful applications. This includes TaxBandits, ExpressTaxExempt, ExpressTruckTax, ExpressExtension, and more. Learn more at https://www.spanenterprises.com/.
Please direct all media inquiries to Nicole Jankov, Content Writer, at nicolejankov@spanenterprises.com.
Nicole Jankov
