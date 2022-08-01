Fine-Tuning Happy Smiles! Rockstar Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics is Serving the Washington DC Area

Rockstar Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics Washington DC

At Rockstar Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics, we put kids center stage as we guide them to a lifetime of healthy smiles.

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rockstar Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics is now serving the Washington DC area to provide high-quality Orthodontics and Pediatric Dental care! Rockstar Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics is located in Washington DC and committed to serving the surrounding communities of Shepherd Park, Takoma Park, Brightwood, Chevy Chase, Manor Park, and Silver Spring, MD. Our dental office has a design where children feel comfortable during their treatment. The office will adhere to the Rockstar business model that has made them leading Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics Maryland.

Dr. Stella Chukwu, a board-certified pediatric dentist nominated as one of the Top Doctors in the Washington DC area, has joined forces with Dr. Briana McRae (Orthodontist) to offer both Dental and Orthodontist services. "With our extensive experience and knowledge, we are confident to provide our patients with the best possible care in Washington, DC," says Dr. Stella Chukwu.

The pediatric dentistry department offers fluoride treatment, nerve treatment, hospital dentistry, infant dental exams, and tooth-colored fillings. In addition, services provided include; tooth extractions, pediatric dental emergencies, routine cleaning & exams, and teeth whitening. Other special services include space maintainers, digital x-rays, zirconia crowns, and laughing gas.

Rockstar Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics services in Washington, DC, include braces 101, early treatment, traditional braces, porcelain braces, adult orthodontics, and precise aligner therapy. Combining all these services from a premier Orthodontist Washington, DC, makes them an ideal orthodontics center.

Our team is passionate about providing outstanding care. Dr. Briana McRae is a highly skilled Orthodontist DC, who is providing outstanding care for our patients, says Dr. Stella.

About Rockstar Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics:

At Rockstar Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics, we provide the best orthodontics and pediatric dental treatment for children in Washington, DC, and surrounding areas. We believe that children deserve to have Rockstar Smiles, and we do everything we can to help them achieve that goal.

Laughter and smiles flood our office in Washington, DC, but that's simply the work of our Rockstar team. We love working with children and seeing them enjoy a dental experience built around their needs. Our team has the right skills to work with anxious children and make them feel relaxed in our dental office.

Our dental team will communicate openly and clearly about all procedures (both children and parents) to ensure you're comfortable. We put kids at center stage as we guide them to a lifetime of healthy smiles!

We set ourselves apart from the competition with our unwavering commitment to excellence and the constant pursuit of the best possible results for our clients.

