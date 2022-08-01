PSD Announces Extension of Deadline for Responses to Its RFI on Vermont's Electricity Policy and Programs

The Department of Public Service (PSD) announced on August 1, 2022, an extension of the deadline to respond to its Request for Input (“RFI”) on Vermont’s Electricity Policy and Programs. The deadline has been extended from August 5, 2022 to August 15, 2022.

The RFI kicks off a comprehensive review of Vermont’s renewable and clean electricity policy and programs, and asks for feedback from the public on the process for this review. It also seeks to gather initial input about what is important to Vermonters regarding the state’s supply of electricity. The Department has also created a webform as a way to provide feedback, in addition to email and mail.

Please send comments to the PSD by August 15, 2022:

Department of Public Service

Attn: Renewable Policy and Program Comments

112 State Street

Montpelier, VT 05620-2601

The RFI and supporting documents can be downloaded from the Department's Renewables webpage. More information can be found on the August 1, 2022 Press Release regarding the RFI Comments Deadline Extension.