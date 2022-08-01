Press Releases

08/01/2022

Attorney General Tong Statement on United Illuminating Rate Request

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding a United Illuminating notice with the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority filed today seeking to raise rates as much as 8 percent over three years. New rates would take effect after September 2023.

“Connecticut families pay far too much for their energy, and a rate increase at this time will only make that worse. My office will intervene on behalf of consumers, and we intend to aggressively scrutinize every charge and assumption in search of savings,” said Attorney General Tong.



