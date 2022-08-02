Cority Named Market Leader in Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS) Management Software Customer Success Report

Cority has been named a Market Leader in the EHS Management Software category of the Summer 2022 Customer Success Report published by FeaturedCustomers.

Reflecting the collective voice of our customers and their success stories, we welcome the opportunity to amplify the work they are doing to make the world healthier, safer, and more sustainable."

— DeAnn Poe, Vice President of Marketing at Cority
— DeAnn Poe, Vice President of Marketing at Cority
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading global enterprise software provider, Cority has been named a Market Leader in the Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS) Management Software category of the Summer 2022 Customer Success Report published by FeaturedCustomers.

FeaturedCustomers is the leading customer success content marketing platform for B2B business software & services, helping potential B2B buyers make informed purchasing decisions through vendor-validated customer success content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos.

FeaturedCustomers evaluated all the potential Environmental, Health & Safety Management Software companies on its platform for possible inclusion in the report. Only 20 companies met the criteria necessary for inclusion in the Summer 2022 Environmental, Health & Safety Management Software Customer Success Report. Cority earned a Market Leader award in the category. Cority was previously recognized as a Market Leader in the Corporate Sustainability Software category in the Spring 2022 Report.

The Customer Success Report is based on the curation of authenticated case studies, testimonials, and videos from across the web, telling a complete story of vendors in the EHS Management Software space through real customer experiences. Rankings are determined by multiple factors including total number of customer success content, social media and market presence, vendor momentum based on web traffic and search trends, and additional data aggregated from online sources and media properties.

The Market Leader designation is awarded to vendors with a substantial customer base & market share and enough customer success content to validate their vision. Leaders have the highest ratio of customer success content, content quality score, and social media presence relative to company size. Highly rated by customers, Cority consistently publishes high-quality, vendor-produced customer success content and curates quality customer references from multiple third-party sites.

The full report, along with Cority’s profile, is available for you to download here: https://www.featuredcustomers.com/vendor/cority

"We are honored to be recognized as a Market Leader for our EHS Software solutions from FeaturedCustomers,” said DeAnn Poe, vice president of marketing at Cority. “Reflecting the collective voice of our customers and their success stories, we welcome the opportunity to amplify the work our customers are doing to make the world healthier, safer, and more sustainable. This recognition validates our commitment to our customers and their success.”

About Cority

Cority gives every employee from the field to the board room the power to make a difference, reducing risks and creating a safer, healthier, and more sustainable world. For over 35 years, Cority’s people-first software solutions have been built by EHS and sustainability experts who know the pressures businesses face. Time-tested, scalable, and configurable, CorityOne is the responsible business platform that combines datasets from across the organization to enable improved efficiencies, actionable insights, data-driven decisions, and more accurate reporting on performance. Trusted by over 1300 organizations worldwide, Cority deeply cares about helping people work toward a better future for everyone. To learn more, visit www.cority.com.

About FeaturedCustomers

FeaturedCustomers, the world’s only customer reference platform for B2B business software & services, helps potential B2B buyers research and discover business software & services through vendor validated customer reference content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos. Every day their platform helps influence the purchasing decisions of thousands of B2B buyers in the final stages of their buying cycle from Fortune 500 companies to SMB’s. For more information, visit their website.

About

Cority is the leading global enterprise Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) software provider creating industry-leading technology to empower those who transform the way the world works. For over 35 years, Cority has been powered by the spirit of innovation, deep domain expertise, and a commitment to integrity that enables higher levels of operational and sustainable performance with the most comprehensive, human-centered, and secure SaaS platform to help workers and businesses thrive in 100 countries around the world.

