AUCTION FLIPPERS, LLC – NOW OFFERING SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES FOR LISTING PROPERTIES AND IS OPEN TO INTERNATIONAL BUYERS
Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen”HEATH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auction Flippers, LLC – the fast-growing online property auctioning platform with its headquarters located at 457 Laurence Dr. STE 111 in Heath, Texas 75032, now offers a subscription service that will allow sellers to list land and homes for sale online on auctionflippers.com. With listings exposed to over 5000 new potential customers monthly visiting the website, Auction Flippers partners with the biggest Real Estate websites by advertising on hundreds of online portals and social media outlets.
— Michael Jordan
Purchase land or a home in the United States for personal use or investment, even if not physically residing in the United States, are not a US citizen, or green card holder.
On Auction Flippers website anyone can buy a property in USA regardless of whether they have US citizenship or not.
With Auction Flippers, anyone can do business even if located miles and miles apart. They walk the buyers through the process, starting from selecting the best property for them to processing all necessary paperwork. Auction Flippers can also offer a great deal that will fit individual needs.
Auction Flippers database inventory is changing quickly. New listings and states are constantly added, and some are selling out and removed. Their focus is to have a variety of Land for Sale and Affordable Houses, so that the buyer can have multiple properties to choose from. They help at every step of the process and their experience allows them to acquire properties from counties that are more difficult from a legal point of view.
The other advantage that comes with using the Auction Flippers website, is the capability of purchasing land in No Reserve Auctions, where the bidders can place a bid as low as $1.00. This means that anyone can acquire land for as low as $1 + technology fee that facilitates transferring the property deed to the buyer, marketing, and transaction costs.
Another great feature is our easy and transparent selling process, that offers owner financing with no banks or credit checks involved. A buyer can purchase land or a home with only 20% down. The remaining amount can be paid within 90 days with no interest.
Auction Flippers prides itself on delivering great customer service that contribute to becoming one of the fastest-growing property sellers. Our associates are awaiting to assist and provide all the necessities to a buyer or seller, who choose to use our services.
Among the mentioned changes Auction Flippers is:
• Open to international Buyers by offering automatic language translations
• Offering Subscriptions for listing land and homes for sale on their website
• Offering Online Land Auctions, Home Auctions, and Commercial Property Auctions
• Continuously improving to provide the best customer experience
Auction Flippers, LLC
457 Laurence Dr STE 111
Heath, TX 75032
(877) 434-9222
Deandre Owens
Auction Flippers, LLC
+1 877-434-9222
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
How to Buy Land in United States? Auction Flippers: Selling Land and Houses Internationally