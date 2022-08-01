Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,049 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,377 in the last 365 days.

Caregiver Indicted, Charged with Rape in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the indictment of a Blount County man, accused of raping a vulnerable adult in his care.

In March, after receiving information from the Knoxville Police Department, TBI agents began investigating allegations of sexual misconduct involving an employee of a home caregiver service in Knox County. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that between January 2022 and March 2022, Isaac Albright (DOB: 10/14/00) sexually assaulted a developmentally disabled individual in his care.

Last week, the Knox County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Albright with Rape. This morning, he was arrested and booked into the Knox County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $6,879,772.50 for federal Fiscal Year 2022. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,293,257.00 for Fiscal Year 2021-2022, is funded by the State of Tennessee.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Caregiver Indicted, Charged with Rape in Knox County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.