Caregiver Indicted, Charged with Rape in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the indictment of a Blount County man, accused of raping a vulnerable adult in his care.

In March, after receiving information from the Knoxville Police Department, TBI agents began investigating allegations of sexual misconduct involving an employee of a home caregiver service in Knox County. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that between January 2022 and March 2022, Isaac Albright (DOB: 10/14/00) sexually assaulted a developmentally disabled individual in his care.

Last week, the Knox County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Albright with Rape. This morning, he was arrested and booked into the Knox County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

