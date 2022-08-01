Premier’s statement on B.C. Day

CANADA, August 1 - Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement in celebration of B.C. Day:

“B.C. Day is a time to celebrate this magnificent place we call home.

“Our province is blessed with a stunning natural beauty that attracts visitors from around the world. We also enjoy the bounty of natural resources. We have so much to be grateful for. As stunning as our province is, it is the people who call B.C. home who make it such a special place.

“By working together and caring for our neighbours, we have faced a global pandemic, as well as the ravages of climate change. We have been through some tough years, but we are resilient, hard-working and caring people who address challenges with common purpose.

“We all share responsibility for seeking reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, on whose territories we live. The legacy of colonialism continues to inflict pain, while perpetuating systems of racism and discrimination.

“It is in our shared interest to collaborate in eliminating barriers to make this an even more fair, just and inclusive province. By working together, we can make this a better province for us all.

“We have so much to celebrate. I wish you all a happy B.C. Day.”