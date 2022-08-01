redactX partners with Caresyntax to provide image redaction to their surgical solution
LOS ALTOS, CA, USA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- redactX and Caresyntax partner to provide state-of-the-art Intelligent Video capabilities to enhance certifications by the American Board of Surgery.
Caresyntax and redactX have partnered to deliver intelligent video de-identification capabilities to customers in the healthcare space.
Caresyntax offers customers a vendor-neutral, enterprise-grade, data-driven surgery platform that is designed to make surgery smarter and safer. The Caresyntax platform empower surgeons and providers to improve patient outcomes, enhance operational efficiency and increase profitability with data-driven surgery using Video and Big Data. The Caresyntax platform ensures that all information it stores is safe and secure. Furthermore, Caresyntax can ensure that video-based analysis can be completely anonymous for the analysis to remain objective. A common requirement of the surgical process is to obscure personal information captured by operating room’s video cameras. This includes items such as faces (patients, nurses, support staff, etc), text strings (patient charts, whiteboard markings, etc.), and any other information that personally identify individuals as per HIPAA requirements.
After an extensive market search, Caresyntax chose redactX as its premiere partner to redact any personally identifying information from video. redactX was chosen because it provided accurate and fast processing capabilities. Fully integrated into the Caresyntax platform, the redactX software has been successfully processing surgical videos for the past 6 months. Customer feedback has been excellent. The software is sophisticated and intelligent as it is based on Machine Learning algorithms which have the ability to automatically process videos and recognize objects that need to be redacted.
“The ability to automatically redact videos without manual intervention is a significant time saver. Manual redaction simply does not scale and would not be practical for the purposes of delivering actionable insights to facilitate smarter and safer surgical procedures, a cornerstone of the Caresyntax value proposition.”, says Ken Wu, Caresyntax CTO ). “We are delighted to be a Caresyntax partner says Joe Santucci” (redactX founder). “Our combined capabilities provide significant value to doctors, hospitals and stakeholders in the Healthcare industry. It’s a partnership that is going to grow as the number of operating-room-based use cases that can be supported through advanced video analytics increases. There is significant value that we can provide our joint customers”.
About redactX
redactX LLC is the leading supplier of advanced image and video de-identification solutions. The software automatically “sees” visual objects, faces, scenes and text in digital images and video files, and creates redacted copies of their contents. Speech is also detected and recognized. The redactX software is an enterprise-class solution available for both on-prem and cloud deployments (public as well as private government clouds). It provides an unparalleled level of control such that users can specify precisely what they wish to automatically redact. redactX is headquartered in Silicon Valley. redactX products are available to commercial and government customers through redactX’s premier distributor, Carahsoft Technology Corp. For more information visit us at http://redactX.com and http://carahsoft.com
About Caresyntax
Caresyntax is on a mission to make surgery smarter and safer. Our enterprise-grade digital surgery platform delivers actionable insights to improve patient outcomes by using proprietary software and AI to analyze large volumes of video, audio, images, device data, clinical and operational data in and around the OR. This real-world evidence can be used by the care team live, during a procedure and accessed by those outside the operating room via the platform’s dedicated telehealth link. After a procedure, the Caresyntax platform provides insights that help: surgeons benchmark and improve their care, hospital administrators use surgical resources more efficiently, medical device companies advance better products, and insurance companies understand risk and devise more tailored policies. Headquartered in Boston, Caresyntax software is used in more than 2,800 operating rooms worldwide and supports surgical teams in over three million procedures per year. For more information, visit us at Caresyntax.com.
