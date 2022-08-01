DJ IREM$ Set to Release His Newest Single, “Euphoria”
U.S.-based Nigerian disk jockey announces release of his new Amapiano single “Euphoria” featuring Orie KingMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DJ IREM$, a leader in the AfroHouse music style, today announced that his new single “Euphoria” will be released on September 1, 2022, which happens to also be his birthday. The single features Orie King. As a gift to his fans, DJ IREM$ is giving fans the opportunity to pre-save the single before the release date so they don’t miss out. DJ IREM$ is well known in the music industry as a professional DJ, music producer and artist manager.
Fans are invited to stream and purchase Euphoria at https://djirems.lnk.to/euphoria.
According to DJ IREM$, “Euphoria is a well orchestrated AfroHouse sound. On the track, when you listen to the melody, you’ll hear some elements of Gqom, Deep House and Amapiano. The instruments are rich and really draw you in. I composed the rhythm to flow as smooth as butter to the soul. Download Euphoria for good vibes and great music from VoodoHouse Music.”
DJ IREM$ is currently one of the most sort after DJs in Minneapolis, and the fastest rising DJs to ever hit the music industry with Afrohouse. He is signed by VoodooHouse music and has successfully composed mixes that have hit millions of online streams.
Born Samuel Irem Enyi in Nigeria, DJ IREM$ began his career in 2008 and has headlined numerous major international gigs. Also known as “Captain Irem$ the DJ,” he stands out from the crowd. Unlike DJs who play only what other DJs play, DJ IREM$ is renowned as a source of innovation, discovering music for other DJs to Shazam. He rose to prominence after becoming the first ever Nigerian DJ and Pilot.
DJ IREM$ is currently the only Nigerian DJ who successfully combines a corporate lifestyle infused with midnight sensation (DJ X Pilot). He has created many mixes that have been featured/played millions of times online. He has also been seen a number of times in different countries playing music for some of the biggest names in African Music, such as Wizkid, Kizz Daniel, Burna Boy, Davido, etc.
Stay up to date with DJ IREM$ by following his socials for news about upcoming releases and more. Visit Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and Tiktok.
For more information visit www.djirems.com or https://djirems.lnk.to/euphoria
Social media:
https://facebook.com/djirems
https://twitter.com/djirems
https://www.instagram.com/djirems
