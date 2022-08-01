Heritage Commission Book of the Week: An Oral History of Elbert Carvel

This week, the Delaware Heritage Commission is proud to present the first installment in its Oral History series, now available in a digital format. This biographical series tells the stories of some of Delaware’s most notable governors, and we begin this week with Elbert Carvel. Consisting of interviews conducted with the governor between 1976 and 1997, this volume recounts the history of Carvel’s life and administrations, in the words of the governor himself.

– by Roger A. Martin

You can view and/or download a PDF version of this book here.

Find out more about the Delaware Heritage Commission here.