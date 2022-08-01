SPECIALTY WINES NW DONATES MORE THAN $36,000 TO OREGON ZOO FOUNDATION
Innovative wine program funds animal welfare, conservation and education at zoo
The Oregon Zoo Foundation has received $36,000 in revenue from Specialty Wines NW. The winery founded the Oregon Zoo Foundation Wine Club in the fall of 2020 to offer various wine packages and open-stock wine sales to supporters of the Oregon Zoo. 25% of gross revenue going directly to the foundation to support important animal welfare, conservation and education programs.
— Robert Wolfe
The wine club is the brainchild of Robert Wolfe, a long-time Oregon wine industry veteran. “We are changing the way significant non-profits are interacting with the Oregon wine industry,” says Wolfe. “With this new model, we offer popular Oregon wines to Oregon consumers who want to support the zoo, creating a significant new revenue stream for the foundation.”
A steady stream of revenue helps the zoo thrive and gives care staff the resources they need to provide enriching experiences for the animals.
“We were excited to partner with Bob Wolfe,” said foundation executive director Julie Fitzgerald. “It takes a tremendous amount of resources to care for so many animals and to fight for endangered species – this was a fun opportunity to expand the ways people can support their beloved zoo.”
Community supported since 1888, Oregon Zoo provides exceptional experiences to guests to inspire them to create a better future for wildlife. With around 1.5 million guests a year, the zoo is tone of the region’s most revered attractions, and it is a center for robust efforts to save endangered species like the California condor. From education programs to on-the-ground conservation efforts, the zoo is working to save species regionally and worldwide.
“Our supporters believe in the power of this wonderful zoo to spark learning, inspire hope, and instill wonder,” Fitzgerald added. “And, now our community can show their support by sipping beautiful Oregon wines.”
The Oregon Zoo Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and they have funded more than $90 million for the zoo since 1997. To make a gift or learn more, email foundation@oregonzoo.org. To learn more about the Oregon Zoo or plan your next zoo adventure, visit www.oregonzoo.org.
Specialty Wines NW is an Oregon winery founded to leverage knowledge of the Oregon wine industry to raise funds for non-profit organizations via wine clubs, auctions, wine tasting events, and more. “Oregon wineries are very generous, and eager to support our work with the Oregon Zoo Foundation,” says Wolfe. “And Oregonians love their local wines. We are thrilled to be able to contribute to the important work being done by one of Oregon’s most beloved non-profits.”
To explore the Oregon Zoo Foundation Wine Club wine offerings, visit www.ozfwineclub.com.Media contacts:
