LumiZen Wellness Debuts Premier CBD Products for People and Pets Alike

New CBD brand offers premium broad and full spectrum solutions for a variety of ailments

HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LumiZen Wellness is on a mission to be the go-to brand for anyone seeking safe and reliable CBD products for their everyday health and wellness. The company is well on their way to reaching this goal with the official launch of their CBD products, which have already been met with excitement and glowing reviews from customers.

LumiZen Wellness was founded to meet the needs and expectations of people seeking natural remedies for a variety of conditions. CBD has been on the rise in recent years, finally having been recognized for its plentiful health benefits. For example, a recent article from Forbes Health outlines study based benefits of CBD oil, which include reducing anxiety and depression, offering benefits for those who have been diagnosed with epilepsy, pain relief, reduce the symptoms of arthritis, and more.

While more and more people are becoming aware of these benefits, there is also a growing niche of pet owners who are using CBD to help their furry friends with issues such as anxiety and chronic pain.

The team at LumiZen Wellness strives to cater to these people - those who want to naturally treat conditions for themselves and even for their pets.

The selection at LumiZen Wellness includes products for people such as CBD oil, softgels, gummies, bath bombs, lotion, and lip balm. Their selection of CBD products for pets includes broad spectrum CBD oil and chews.

It’s extremely important to note that LumiZen Wellness offers both broad and full spectrum CBD products. Broad spectrum CBD products do not contain any trace of THC. Full spectrum CBD products, on the other hand, include up to the legal limit (0.3%) of THC. THC has been deemed an important ingredient for those who want the maximum benefit of their CBD product.

One of the most important factors in choosing the right CBD product, according to the team at LumiZen Wellness, is finding a premium quality product. LumiZen Wellness is committed to the safety of its customers, as well as in delivering the best quality possible, and in order to do this, they’ve implemented a number of internal policies. For example. All LumiZen Wellness are made with the best possible ingredients and are manufactured in areas in which the strictest safety protocols are in place. In addition, anyone can view the certificates of quality assurance ordered by LumiZen Wellness. These third party certificates offer lab results for the company’s tinctures, soft gels, and more, and they are all readily available and accessible on the LumiZen Wellness website.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to bring forth a CBD brand that can be trusted,” said a spokesperson for LumiZen Wellness.

For those who are searching for a natural pain reliever or stress reliever that won’t make them feel anything but naturally healthy without the side effects associated with pharmaceuticals, LumiZen Wellness is committed to delivering safe, trusted products.

Plus, LumiZen Wellness makes it extremely convenient to order these products. Anyone can visit the company’s website, browse and shop the LumiZen Wellness selection of CBD products for people and pets, and place their order online. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $75, and shipping is available to all 50 states. More information can be found at https://lumizenwellness.com/.

ABOUT LUMIZEN WELLNESS

LumiZen Wellness is a leading natural wellness brand offering premium CBD products for pets and humans with delivery to all 50 states across the U.S.

Website: https://lumizenwellness.com