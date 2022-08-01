Zorayr Manukyan will present one student with the initial award of his newly established Scholarship on August 15, 2022

Zorayr Manukyan is an individual with a burning desire to give back. For this, his first scholarship award, made in 2022, is a wonderful highlight.

BOSTON, MA, USA, August 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zorayr Manukyan has established a new scholarship opportunity for students in possession of both leadership qualities and academic excellence. With the goal of easing tuition burdens for students, Mr. Manukyan's scholarship is open to all students attending an accredited university in the US. The Zorayr Manukyan Scholarship 2022 will be awarded on August 15, 2022.Dr. Manukyan is a renowned scientist who earned many degrees from academic institutions all over the world. An international sampling of these schools of higher learning include Armenia’s National Academy of Sciences and Germany's University of Kaiserslautern. Here in the United States, he attended George Mason and the University of Maryland.Zorayr Manukyan's career highlights include a two-year stint at Biogen, nearly nine years at Pfizer, and associations with various startups. He feels most excited about the startup ClinStatDevice, where he is Chief Scientific Officer.Zorayr is of the belief that all individuals can and should follow their chosen path, seeking opportunities that closest match what makes a person special. As an intellectual, a man of science, and a person with the burning desire to give back, his first Zorayr Manukyan Scholarship is a wonderful highlight for him in this year of 2022.The Application process: Applications for the scholarship's initial award are accessible to students enrolled in, or attending any university in the United States, as long as it is accredited. Applications for the scholarship should be made by interested students by submitting an essay of approximately 800 words answering the following question: What is the role of technology and data in healthcare? In addition, applicants must also submit their name, phone number, physical address, email address, graduation date, university name, and current GPA, along with their essay to info@zorayrmanukyanscholarship.com.The ultimate award winner of the scholarship will be notified by email, and the winner will be announced on the website www.zorayrmanukyanscholarship.com Who is Zorayr Manukyan? Zorayr Manukyan is a well-known scientist, entrepreneur, philosopher, and budding philanthropist. He believes that students who seek to learn should never be held back from whatever their passion may be.To find out more, visit zorayrmanukyanscholarship.com/about-us. Individuals putting everything into graduating from university, and placing themselves in the best position to achieve success in their chosen career,, are encouraged to apply for the Zorayr Manukyan Scholarship. The application deadline is August 5, 2022, and the winner will be announced on August 15, 2022. Dr. Manukyan will personally read all submissions and choose the winner. He wishes all the best of luck.