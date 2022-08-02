Submit Release
Exemplifi announces Certification as a Minority-Owned Business Entity (MBE)

Only companies that adhere to a stringent set of benchmarks are deemed to be fit as Certified MBE and we are happy to have received it.”
— Vinod Pabba
PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exemplifi, a leader in enterprise website development and management, has been certified as a Minority-Owned Business by the NMSDC (National Minority Supplier Development Council.)

“We have been building enterprise websites for some time now and are already a California Certified Small Business based out of Santa Clara. With our diverse team from various backgrounds and cultures, it was important for us to get our MBE certification as our next milestone,” said Vinod Pabba, Founder of Exemplifi. “Only companies that adhere to a stringent set of benchmarks are deemed to be fit as Certified MBE and we are happy to have received it.''

He continued, “We build, redesign and manage websites that work at the highest level of performance, security, and uptime. With the MBE certification, we can enhance our reach and provide our services to multiple government agencies and corporations seeking an able Minority-Owned Business Entity to address their website development requirements.”

About Exemplifi

Exemplifi builds enterprise websites that deliver on the client’s business and marketing objectives with the highest web standards. Sites today have to be fast, personalized, secure, and multilingual. They have to drive leads and nurture relationships. Our sites do that well. We are experts in industry-leading digital experience platforms. Extraordinarily adept with powerful content management products, our teams emphasize robust website engineering standards, DevOps, and WebOps practices that result in increased uptime, security, SEO quality, performance, and compliance with accessibility standards. Our websites have helped our clients grow exponentially and get maximum ROI on their marketing tech investments.

