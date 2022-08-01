Automotive Air Filters Market: Segment to Rise 5.4% CAGR During 2021-2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive air filter restricts dirt particles and other impurities from entering the engine or the cabin of a vehicle. Most modern cars are equipped with two air filters, which include air intake air filters and cabin air filters. Air intake filters prevent bugs, dirt, debris, and contaminants from entering the engine’s delicate systems, and ensure a good mixture of air and fuel to support performance, thereby reducing emissions and improving performance of the vehicle. It aids in maintaining appropriate engine power, torque, and low fuel consumption, while increasing longevity of vehicles. The cabin air filters capture pollutants such as dust and allergens to maintain the air quality inside a vehicle. Automotive air filters are manufactured using materials such as paper, cotton, and foam among others.

Key Market Players

Cummins Inc.

Denso Corporation

Donaldson Company, Inc.

General Motors Company

Hengst SE

MAHLE GmbH

MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sogefi S.p.A

K&N Engineering, Inc.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

ALCO Filters Ltd.

Valeo SA

UFI FILTERS spa

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Hollingsworth & Vose GmbH

CabinAir Sweden AB

Hanon Systems

Over the past couple of decades, mounting environmental concerns and efforts to minimize greenhouse emissions led to introduction of regulations regarding emission of greenhouse gases. Government bodies across the globe have formulated vehicular emission norms for checking the particulate emissions. For instance, Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFÉ) standard formulated by the U.S., Euro emission standards formulated by European Union, and Japanese long-term emission standards are some existing emission standards being implemented.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the automotive air filters industry analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing automotive air filters market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the automotive air filters industry segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global automotive air filters market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Rise in production & sale of automotive

COVID-19 impacted the automotive industry in a negative manner, resulting in decrease in vehicle production & decline in sales of automobiles. In addition, shortage of automotive components resulted in delays in production of vehicles across the globe.

However, post-pandemic, the automotive industry witnessed growth in production & sale of automobiles across the globe. Several automobile manufacturers have recorded growth in sales of vehicle over the years. Global car market grew by 4% in 2021 and global electric vehicle sales recorded a growth of 109% in 2021. In addition, in 2021, 79.1 million motor vehicles were produced across the globe, an increase of 1.3% compared to 2020.

