Call Center AI Market to Reach USD 9,949.61 Million by 2030 - Allied Market Research

Improved customer experience and customer response time along with increased data analytical capabilities drive the growth of the global call center AI market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global call center AI market generated $959.80 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $9.94 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.Increase in interest of call center companies in advanced technologies and surge in penetration of social media platforms present new opportunities in the coming years.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global call center AI market based on component, deployment, industry vertical, and region.Request Free Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06943 Based on industry vertical, the telecom segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the total share of the global call center AI market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the healthcare segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 32.4% from 2021 to 2030.Based on component, the solution segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the service segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 29.3% from 2021 to 2030.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06943 Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 29.2% during the forecast period.List of companies profiled of the global call center AI industry analyzed in the research include Artificial Solutions International AB, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Oracle Corporation, Google, SAP, NICE inContact, Avaya, and Nuance Communications, Inc.Buy this Complete Report (319 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

