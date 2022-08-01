Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Size to Worth Around USD 30.6 Billion by 2030

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Report

Allied Market Research added new research on Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. Some of the key players involved in the study are 3M Company, avinent implant system s.l, Bicon, LLC., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holding Corporation, Henry Schein Inc., institut straumann ag, ivoclar vivadent ag, OSSTEM IMPLANT CO. LTD, ZimVie Inc.

The Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market size was valued at $9.1 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $30.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Dental implant is a medical device used as a frame to connect a dental prosthetic, including crown, bridge, denture, facial prosthesis, and jaw or skull bone through surgical procedure. These implants are artificial tooth roots implanted into the gums/jaws and are not visible post the surgical procedure. Several radiographic imaging options are useful for dental implant diagnosis and treatment planning. The options range from standard intraoral projections (e.g., periapical, occlusal) and extraoral projections (e.g., panoramic, cephalometric) to more complex cross-sectional imaging (e.g., computed tomography [CT], cone-beam computed tomography [CBCT]). Dental implants can offer support for a variety of dental restoration options such as dental crowns, bridges, and dentures. This allows patients to have some options when considering restorative treatment using dental implants. These medical devices are commonly used during tooth replacement procedures. Dental implant comprises titanium-based cylinder and additional prosthetics, including crown/cap. The report analyzes the market on the basis of product, materials, and region.

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market by Key Players: 3M Company, avinent implant system s.l, Bicon, LLC., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holding Corporation, Henry Schein Inc., institut straumann ag, ivoclar vivadent ag, OSSTEM IMPLANT CO. LTD, ZimVie Inc.

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market By Products: Dental Implants, Dental Prosthetics

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market By Materials: Metals, Polymers, Ceramics, Biomaterial

