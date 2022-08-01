Segment Automotive Camera Market to Grow 9.70% CAGR During 2018-2025

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive camera market was valued at $11,401.6 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $24,092.1 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.70% from 2018 to 2025. The automotive camera is an onboard camera, which is designed to capture the highest quality video to extend visibility for enhancing the safety of the driver. These cameras are majorly used to assist the driver for parking, to assess vehicle performance, for night vision, and to gather critical evidence.

Key Market Players

APTIV PLC (DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE PLC)

AUTOMATION ENGINEERING INC. (MYCRONIC AB)

AUTOLIV, INC.

CONTINENTAL AG

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

MOBILEYE N.V.

OMNIVISION TECHNOLOGIES INC.

ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

STONKAM CO., LTD.

VALEO

The automotive cameras market is segmented on the basis of application, technology, vehicle type, and region. By application, the market is categorized into park assist system, lane departure warning system, adaptive cruise control system, driver monitoring system, autonomous emergency braking system, blind spot detection, and others. Based on technology, it is classified into infrared camera, thermal camera, and digital camera. Depending on vehicle type, it is segregated into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

Legislation Mandating Installation of Cameras in Vehicles

Numerous legislations have taken the initiative of mandating the installation of cameras in the vehicles for safety purposes. According to the New Car Assessment Programs (NCAPs) policy, vehicles need to have safety ratings to encourage significant safety improvements in new car designs. Similarly, the national highway traffic safety administration (NHTSA) has announced that all the new light vehicles, including SUVs, trucks, and vans must be incorporated with a backup rearview visibility camera starting from May 1, 2018. Increased focus of the government on road safety is expected to fuel the growth of the market in the near future.

Key Benefits of Automotive Camera Market:

This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global automotive camera market size with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

The report includes the market share of key vendors and automotive camera market trends.

