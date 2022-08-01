Statewide trout stocking highlights for August 2022

Many of Idaho’s lakes and ponds are soon going to be bolstered with Idaho Fish and Game stocking over 86,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout this August. Wondering if the stocking trucks are going to be backing up to your favorite fishing hole? We asked our Fish and Game hatchery staff to boil down some of the most notable stocking highlights coming to your local fishery this month.

Many of these fisheries highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth (under 14) fish for free. Go to Fish and Game's online vendor to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout can be a great way to introduce budding anglers to the sport by using simple, inexpensive set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like PowerBait® or Crave, placed either near the bottom or below a bobber; and as anglers know, there’s nothing quite like a trout fighting on the end of your line. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet – available at any Idaho Fish and Game office or most sporting goods stores statewide – or download online to look at season dates, special regulations and bag limits.

August 2022 Fish Stocking Highlights

Panhandle Region

Day Rock Pond | 500 Rainbow Trout

This is a small pond in the Silver Valley where anglers can easily fish from the shore. From Coeur d'Alene, go east on Interstate 90 to the Wallace exit, then under the interstate. Continue northeast up Nine Mile Creek about 3.5 miles.

Gene Day Pond | 1,000 Rainbow Trout

Located in the west end of Gene Day Park in Osburn, this easy access pond offers good fishing opportunity.

Lower Glidden Lake | 900 Rainbow Trout

This is a beautiful drive-to alpine lake. It's a great spot for anglers of all levels and a scenic choice for small watercraft (electric motors only).

Southwest Region (McCall)

Browns Pond (Airport Pond) | 1,000 Rainbow Trout

This small pond offers easy access to fishing on the southern edge of the McCall airport and is hidden from the road.

Rowlands Pond (Scout Pond) | 1,500 Rainbow Trout

This is a small but pretty pond in the woods close to McCall. Anglers will find good bank fishing in this peaceful setting.

Southwest Region (Nampa)

Boise River (Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam) | 2,160 Rainbow Trout

Boise River (Middleton to Eagle Road) | 2,160 Rainbow Trout

Boise River (Arrowrock to Middle Fork/North Fork Confluence) | 1,750 Rainbow Trout

The Boise River offers miles of fishing in one of the finest urban trout rivers in the country! Check out this video to learn more about how Fish and Game works to manage and improve trout populations on this river.

Marsing Pond | 450 Rainbow Trout

This pond is located within a city park. Take the whole family, your fishing gear, some lunch and enjoy shady picnic areas alongside the Snake River.

Middle Fork Payette River | 1,500 Rainbow Trout

Access is great along a well-traveled road with good camping areas nearby. Redband trout, brook trout and hatchery rainbows support this fine fishery.

North Fork Boise River | 3,500 Rainbow Trout

This is a popular mountain river where anglers can target a variety of fish (rainbow trout, brook trout, cutthroat trout and whitefish). Catch rates are generally very good.

South Fork Payette River | 3,500 Rainbow Trout

Stocking locations include: Mountain View Campground, near the fire station at Jolene Drive; Helende Campground; 10 mile Bridge (immediately adjacent to Lowman Ponds); and near Grandjean.

Magic Valley Region

Gavers Lagoon | 1,425 Rainbow Trout

This pond near the Hayspur Campground is a high-yield fishery. We encourage harvest, but please harvest what you need and consider leaving a few for your fellow anglers.

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 | 900 Rainbow Trout

Hagerman Wildlife Management Area provides a variety of fishing opportunities and open space to explore. Oster Lake #1 is located to the southeast via Hagerman National Hatchery Road and offers ADA access piers.

Lake Cleveland | 5,000 Rainbow Trout

This is a very popular summer recreation area. The lake sits at over 8,000 feet in elevation below Mount Harrison. There are numerous campsites located around the lake.

Southeast Region

Cub River | 1,000 Rainbow Trout

Fish are stocked in and around the Willow Flat Campground (50+ sites available), so make a fishing trip here an overnight adventure.

Montpelier Creek | 1,000 Rainbow Trout

Enjoy good creek fishing and a variety of camping options.

Montpelier Rearing Pond | 750 Rainbow Trout

This little fishing spot is tucked into a scenic high desert canyon at 6,500 feet in the hills east of Montpelier.

Upper Snake Region

Birch Creek | 2,000 Rainbow Trout

A productive spring creek in a high desert basin, this small stream is ideal for kids and less experienced anglers. Rainbow trout are stocked heavily around access areas.

Henrys Fork | 6,250 Rainbow Trout

The world-famous trout fishery is suitable for wade fishing, bank fishing and fishing from a boat.

Horseshoe Lake | 1,000 Rainbow Trout

This is a great place to take newer anglers to catch rainbow trout. More experienced anglers may try to catch some of the Arctic grayling that are stocked annually.

Mill Pond (Stoddard Mill Pond) | 500 Rainbow Trout

Located in Island Park, this small pond offers exciting fishing opportunity for all ages.

Snake River | 2,400 Rainbow Trout

Fish will be stocked at Johns Hole and South Tourist Park.

Trail Creek Pond | 800 Rainbow Trout

Also known as Victor Kids Pond, this small pond is located in the Teton Basin. One of the most consistent kids fisheries in the area, it is easily fished from the bank, with trails and picnic tables around the perimeter.

Salmon Region

Sawtooth Kids Pond | 200 Rainbow Trout

This public fishing pond located at Sawtooth Fish Hatchery has both fish and fishing tackle! If needed, inquire with hatchery staff about loaner tackle to catch rainbows from this well stocked pond.

Stanley Lake | 1,100 Rainbow Trout

Here is a large mountain lake you can drive to. This is a popular spot known for its breathtaking view of the Sawtooth Mountains. It offers great camping, fishing and places for kids to explore nature.

Valley Creek | 1,200 Rainbow Trout

Take a break from the Salmon River and try out your casting skills fishing this creek that offers astonishing views in every direction.