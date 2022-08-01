Submit Release
Latest News: Copyright Online Recordation System Opens for Public Use

Culminating over two years of software development and extensive user-experience testing, the Library of Congress and the United States Copyright Office have opened the new Copyright Recordation System of the Enterprise Copyright System, a new technology platform, for use by the general public.

