Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,115 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,456 in the last 365 days.

Pacific Service Credit Union Recognized for Outstanding Charity Efforts

San Francisco Business Times ranks Pacific Service Credit Union 77th in Bay Area for corporate philanthropy

CONCORD, CA, USA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Service Credit Union
Kristin Dove, CMO
925.609.5203
kristin.dove@pacificservice.org
www.pacificservice.org


Pacific Service Credit Union Recognized for Outstanding Charity Efforts
San Francisco Business Times ranks Pacific Service Credit Union 77th in Bay Area for corporate philanthropy

Pacific Service Credit Union, a full-service financial institution serving several counties throughout California, has been selected as the 77th ranked corporate philanthropist for 2021 according to the annual Top 100 Bay Area Corporate Philanthropist list released today by the San Francisco Business Times. The publication showcases Bay Area companies that demonstrate exemplary charitable work in their respective communities. The full list was announced and celebrated today at a Corporate Philanthropy Awards and Summit hosted by the San Francisco Business Times. Pacific Service Credit Union was also recognized for being one of a handful of companies that donates more than 2% of their net earnings to charities located in the communities they serve.

Pacific Service Credit Union provides charitable donations to local, non-profit organizations that support enriching and strengthening the lives of members in the communities it serves. Annually, Pacific Service CU donates more than $200,000 annually to over 40 various 501(c)(3) organizations concentrating on services for children, education, health and human services, and disaster relief.


About Pacific Service Credit Union
Pacific Service Credit Union is a not-for-profit credit union committed to strengthening the financial lives of its more than 65,000 members through trustworthy practices, superior products and exceptional service. Founded in 1936 by employees of Pacific Gas & Electric Company, it is a full-service credit union with assets over $1.3 billion and a field of membership that incorporates 12 Northern California counties. Bauer Financial, a third-party firm that analyzes the financial health of banks and credit unions, consistently awards Pacific Service Credit Union its highest 5-star rating. The credit union boasts a talented, cohesive leadership team with an average of more than 11 years of service; and in 2022, was named as a Top Workplace in the Bay Area for the fourth consecutive year. The credit union is consistently ranked in the top 100 corporate philanthropists in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times, joining a handful of companies that donate more than 2% of their net earnings to charities located in the communities they serve. Pacific Service Credit Union concentrates on funding organizations that provide services for at-risk children, education, health and human services, and disaster relief. For more information, visit: https://www.pacificservice.org.

Kristin Dove, CMO
Pacific Service Credit Union
+1 925.609.5203
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Pacific Service Credit Union Recognized for Outstanding Charity Efforts

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.