Pacific Service Credit Union Recognized for Outstanding Charity Efforts
San Francisco Business Times ranks Pacific Service Credit Union 77th in Bay Area for corporate philanthropy
Kristin Dove, CMO
925.609.5203
kristin.dove@pacificservice.org
www.pacificservice.org
Pacific Service Credit Union, a full-service financial institution serving several counties throughout California, has been selected as the 77th ranked corporate philanthropist for 2021 according to the annual Top 100 Bay Area Corporate Philanthropist list released today by the San Francisco Business Times. The publication showcases Bay Area companies that demonstrate exemplary charitable work in their respective communities. The full list was announced and celebrated today at a Corporate Philanthropy Awards and Summit hosted by the San Francisco Business Times. Pacific Service Credit Union was also recognized for being one of a handful of companies that donates more than 2% of their net earnings to charities located in the communities they serve.
Pacific Service Credit Union provides charitable donations to local, non-profit organizations that support enriching and strengthening the lives of members in the communities it serves. Annually, Pacific Service CU donates more than $200,000 annually to over 40 various 501(c)(3) organizations concentrating on services for children, education, health and human services, and disaster relief.
About Pacific Service Credit Union
Pacific Service Credit Union is a not-for-profit credit union committed to strengthening the financial lives of its more than 65,000 members through trustworthy practices, superior products and exceptional service. Founded in 1936 by employees of Pacific Gas & Electric Company, it is a full-service credit union with assets over $1.3 billion and a field of membership that incorporates 12 Northern California counties. Bauer Financial, a third-party firm that analyzes the financial health of banks and credit unions, consistently awards Pacific Service Credit Union its highest 5-star rating. The credit union boasts a talented, cohesive leadership team with an average of more than 11 years of service; and in 2022, was named as a Top Workplace in the Bay Area for the fourth consecutive year. The credit union is consistently ranked in the top 100 corporate philanthropists in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times, joining a handful of companies that donate more than 2% of their net earnings to charities located in the communities they serve. Pacific Service Credit Union concentrates on funding organizations that provide services for at-risk children, education, health and human services, and disaster relief. For more information, visit: https://www.pacificservice.org.
