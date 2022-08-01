India Organic Food Market Size, Share, Competitive Analysis, Industry Growth and Future Trends 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Organic Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the India organic food market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 25.25% during 2022-2027. Organic food is produced using a sustainable farming technique that eliminates the use of synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, livestock feed regulators, and growth supplements. The cultivation of organic food products includes only certified organic ingredients and practices. Some of the common organic food products available in the market include meat, fruits, food grains, vegetables, cereal, spices, pulses, and dairy products. It is an excellent source of antioxidants, protein, vitamins, and minerals and is healthier than traditional food. Besides this, it is economical and eco-friendly as it helps maintain ecological balance by safeguarding biodiversity.

COVID-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

India Organic Food Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising consumer awareness about the benefits of consuming organic food is one of the primary factors driving the market growth across India. Furthermore, the surging prevalence of various chronic disorders, allergies, and celiac diseases has facilitated the demand for gluten- and lactose-free organic food products, which, in turn, is supporting the market growth. Besides this, rapid urbanization and strong economic growth in the country are acting as other factors contributing to the market growth. In addition to this, the Government of India (GOI) is actively working to promote organic farming by providing several schemes, such as the National Food Security Mission (NFSM), Mission for Integrated Department of Horticulture (MIDH), and Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

India Organic Food Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the India organic food market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Suminter India Organics Private Limited

• Nature Bio-Foods Limited

• Organic India Private Limited

• Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt.Ltd

• Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt.Ltd

• ElWorld Agro

• Mother Earth

• Mehrotra Consumer Products Pvt.Ltd

• Morarka Organic Foods Pvt.Ltd

• Nature Pearls Pvt.Ltd

• Conscious Food Private Limited

• Nourish Organics Foods Pvt Ltd

• EcoFarms (India) Ltd

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the India organic food market on the basis of product type, distribution channel and region.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

• Organic Beverages

• Organic Cereal and Food Grains

• Organic Meat, Poultry and Dairy

• Organic Spices and Pulses

• Organic Processed Food

• Organic Fruits and Vegetables

• Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Online

• Others

Market Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

