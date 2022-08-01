Nutritional and Beverage Products Recalled

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that the company Lyons Magnus is recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii.

The products are packed in various formats under many different brand names, including Lyons Ready Care, Lyons Barista Style, Pirq, Glucerna Original, Aloha, Intelligentsia, Kate Farms, Oatly, Premier Protein, MRE, Stumptown, and Imperial. Product details are listed in a table online (see link below). To identify the Lot Code and Best By Date refer to the top of the carton for individual cartons or the side of the case for multi-carton cases. The products were distributed nationally, including to Walmarts and BJ Wholesale Clubs in Rhode Island.

A preliminary analysis indicated that products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.

While infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection. However, vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection. To date, no illnesses or complaints related to these products have been reported. The recalled products should not be consumed.

Anyone who has a recalled product in his or her possession should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers in all time zones with questions may contact the Lyons Recall Support Center at 1-800-627-0557, or visit its website at www.lyonsmagnus.com. This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.