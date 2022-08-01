Apple Featured MathBrain in App Store Feed

Math Brain Game app

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People say math is a challenging and dull subject. But we disagree with that since we've developed the MathBrain app that will educate you and help you solve problems and play with numbers in a fun and innovative manner.

We always wanted to create a mobile gaming app for kids that would be ideal for learning and improving their math knowledge. Hence, we designed the Math Gaming App - MathBrain. This gaming app helps kids empower their attention, response, and speed! It is an interactive game-based math learning app for children to develop mathematical skills while playing engaging graphical games.

They can develop their memory power, concentration, and logical thought with everyday basic mathematics activities like multiplication, division, subtraction, algebra, and more. It's the best educational gaming app for kids, and because of that, "MathBrain" was featured in the "Apple Store feed."

It's not just a math exercise game; it guides kids to think and react quickly and be productive under pressure. We can say that there is more to playing games than just having fun. We are always looking forward to enhancing the app and working on releasing and improving new game features because we want to make the learning process fun and easy for kids.

MathBrain has a good visualisation of fundamental mathematical concepts like numerals, logical processes, and more. It helps to develop kids' math skills from early childhood, which is quite remarkable.

Math quiz questions change children's intuitions about complex concepts, and it's the only game where kids can learn seamlessly to solve mathematical problems while playing the game.

Key Features:

* It helps to develop kids' innate knowledge and understanding of core math concepts by solving the most common math problems.

* Daily reminders for regular exercise

* Inventive and easy-to-use in-app design

* Have multiple subscription plans

* Tracking progress with numbers and graphs

* Different types of training, each of which consists of groups of arithmetic problems

* Develop memory by bypassing three different fascinating and complicated levels

* It helps you develop and improve mathematical skills, train your brain, enhance your memory power, focus, notice small things, test your logic, sharpen your reflexes and become agile.

*It requires a minimum of your time; 2-5 minutes per day is enough for training.

About Math MathBrain:

The Math Brain Game app has incredible equations to develop mental abilities and improve the brain's function. Because the more an individual does these exercises, the more they set their mind & mathematical skills.

App Links:

Download from Play Store

Download from Apple Store

Math Brain - The #1MathGame to Practice Your Brain Math's Skills