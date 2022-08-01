THE CHALLENGE BY THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY: USE OF WASTE IN CROPS

Challenges of the circular economy to take advantage of waste with new products for consumers at a low cost of production” — JUAN RUIZ

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The circular economy is a model of production and consumption, which involves sharing, leasing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing and recycling existing materials and products as long as possible. In this way, the life cycle of products is extended.

In practice, it implies reducing waste to a minimum. When a product reaches the end of its life, its materials are kept within the economy wherever possible. These can be productively used again and again, thereby creating further value.

This is a departure from the traditional, linear economic model, which is based on a take, make, consume, throw away pattern. This model relies on large quantities of cheap, easily accessible materials and energy.

Also part of this model is planned obsolescence, when a product has been designed to have a limited lifespan to encourage consumers to buy it again. The European Parliament has called for measures to tackle this practice. Circular economy: definition, importance and benefits | News | European Parliament (europa.eu)

Actually, in the United States the crops have a lot of opportunities to take advantage of using the waste in crops for the creation of the new business and the development of new lines of merchandising and secondary markets.

Farmers never want to see the food they grow wasted, but sometimes crops are left unharvested because of environmental or market conditions, such as cosmetic imperfections, low prices, and labor shortages. There are many ways to help reduce this waste, feed people, and put money in farmers’ pockets.

There is potential to reduce food loss and waste by creating value added products.

Value added products help farmers and ranchers get new customers and keep more of the profits from the commodities they produce. There are several ways to enhance the value of products:

• Processing (turning berries into jam)

• Product physical segregation (separating gluten-free products from other products)

• Non-standard agriculture production (grass-fed beef)

• Local foods marketing (local sweet corn sold at a premium)

• Renewable energy (converting cow manure to methane gas to electricity for the farm)

These opportunities to take advantage of waste with new products for consumers at a low cost of production can have a favorable impact on marginal areas or depressed sectors of the United States. They can provide a nutritional contribution to these communities, especially in elderly people who have difficult access to healthy food. Products derived from farmers crops have a nutritional advantage compared to other processed products.

The work with communities and associations of the less favored will be fundamental to successfully develop the methodology of the circular economy. With the waste from the crops of the farms with the capacity of innovation, food can be supplies to these communities, generating an evolution in these sectors with opportunities to obtain a greater variety of healthy foods in their difficult environment.

The implementation of the circular economy in farms will bring a greater evolution of this sector of the economy of the United States, this country has different types of crops throughout its territory and will be able to further potentiate the work in farms with diversity of products, generation of employment, investment, productivity and bring benefits for the community. One of the products I have been focusing on is grape growing. Grapes, like other fruits, have a capacity to be used for their unparalleled production of secondary products. Wines, juices and pulp are the three main products of farmers, extending to a multiple number of other types of products that can be generated. For example, the grapes have with them beauty, bakery and dehydrated products, these have been successfully made on many farms in North Carolina. If significant advances could be made, surely the innovative capacity of the United States market will be able to generate many more products based on this use and application of the circular economy.