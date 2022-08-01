Guardian Digital Cloud Email Security Addresses Critical Shortcomings in Email Protection, Reduces Management Complexity
NEW JERSEY, UNITED STAES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian Digital goes beyond traditional methods of email protection which have proven inadequate to defend against cyberattacks and breaches, securing businesses against phishing, ransomware, and other malicious threats with comprehensive, fully-managed email security services.
Guardian Digital now brings enhanced protection against phishing and ransomware attacks, reduced management complexity and extended IT resources to clients via its fully-managed EnGarde Cloud Email Security solution. In this era of heightened digital risk, effective email security defenses are of critical importance to the security and success of any business, yet default cloud email protection, endpoint security, and many third-party email security solutions fail to provide the level of protection required to defend against attacks and breaches - over 90% of which occur via email. With the level of defense-in-depth supplementary protection that Guardian Digital EnGarde Cloud Email Security offers, businesses are provided with a remote extension of their IT department and experience peace-of-mind, knowing that their users, their data, and their reputation are secure.
Common Shortcomings of Email Security
As the methods attackers use rapidly evolve, static, single-layered email security defenses, such as endpoint security and built-in Microsoft 365 email security, are ineffective in providing protection for organizations. Because of this, many companies are exposed and are unaware their security solutions are insufficient until a data breach occurs.
Businesses are still at risk even when third-party protection is implemented. A survey conducted by Osterman Research found that security teams believe their email security systems to be ineffective against the most serious inbound threats, including ransomware, and 89% of organizations experienced one or more successful email breaches during the previous 12 months - most of these incidents due to phishing attacks that compromised Microsoft 365 credentials.
Guardian Digital Safeguards Businesses Against Cyberattacks & Data Breaches in 2022 with Adaptive, Multi-Layered Protection
With an adaptive, multi-layered design, Guardian Digital EnGarde Cloud Email Security offers multiple layers of security that detect and block threats in real-time and build on each other to provide more effective protection. Engineered to defend against sophisticated attacks like targeted spear-phishing, ransomware, and emerging zero-day attacks, EnGarde protects your users and your business against today's most advanced threats. A critical component of EnGarde’s fully-managed email protection is the level of support needed to deliver digital peace of mind for your business. Drawing on a combination of features and characteristics designed to work harmoniously to offer the highest level of protection, EnGarde addresses common shortcomings of default and third-party email security to mitigate risk and defend against today’s malicious threats.
Defining features and characteristics of EnGarde Cloud Email Security include:
Open-Source Community Input
The transparent, collaborative open-source development model has played a critical role in innovating and developing technologies and standards protocols like SPF, DKIM, and DMARC that secure communications. EnGarde’s innovative open-source design results in superior email protection through real-time updates and more secure, resilient technology.
Guardian Digital CEO Dave Wreski explains, “Now more than ever, businesses cannot afford a weak email security strategy. By implementing Guardian Digital’s proactive, defense-in-depth email protection, businesses will experience improved security, enhanced productivity, and a rapid return on investment.”
Active Email Security Management & Support
Expert, ongoing managed email security services are vital to an email security solution that are too often overlooked, leaving businesses at risk even with third-party protection in place. Guardian Digital uniquely offers the individualized level of service required to understand the client's business and the unique threats they face. Guardian Digital fully-managed services improve security, maximize productivity, simplify deployment and ease the load on your IT department by assisting with setup and providing the ongoing system monitoring and maintenance required to keep you safe.
Multi-Layered Architecture
The effectiveness of your email security depends on defense in depth as no single security feature alone is enough to defend email against advanced attacks. EnGarde includes multiple features and technologies designed to work harmoniously to detect and block threats in real-time, including dynamic malicious URL protection, complete spam and virus protection and the SPF, DMARC, and DKIM anti-phishing and anti-spoofing protocols. These technologies build on each other to provide stronger, more effective protection than these features would individually.
Closes Critical Gaps in Built-In Microsoft 365 Email Protection
85% of users report that they have experienced a data breach in their email, despite built-in protection in Microsoft 365. Due to critical email security gaps that exist in built-in Microsoft 365 email protection, users are highly susceptible to credential phishing, account takeovers and other malicious threats without the proper supplementary protection in place. EnGarde makes Microsoft 365 safe for business by implementing additional layers of security designed to close dangerous gaps in built-in Microsoft 365 email security. This protection includes complete phishing, malware, and account takeover protection, as well as expert, ongoing system monitoring maintenance and support.
About Guardian Digital
Guardian Digital, Inc. builds enterprise email solutions with an intense focus on security and unrivaled customer support, designed to ease information technology overhead for its customers. Since its inception in 1999, Guardian Digital has pioneered the open-source architecture security-as-a-service email protection model to block today and tomorrow’s sophisticated threats to email integrity. Guardian Digital continues to innovate the email security marketplace using technology unavailable from any other vendor. Its EnGarde Cloud Email Security leverages the benefits of open-source development, contemporary cloud technologies, and decades of combined experience protecting enterprises. Guardian Digital is dedicated to its customers and their safety is the very foundation of what the company offers and builds on in regard to business email protection.
Guardian Digital is a registered trademark or tradename of Guardian Digital, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.
Company Name: Guardian Digital, Inc.
Contact Person: Justice Levine
Email: jlevine@guardiandigital.com
Phone: 1-866-435-4689
State: New Jersey
Country: United States
Website: https://guardiandigital.com/
Justice Levine
Guardian Digital now brings enhanced protection against phishing and ransomware attacks, reduced management complexity and extended IT resources to clients via its fully-managed EnGarde Cloud Email Security solution. In this era of heightened digital risk, effective email security defenses are of critical importance to the security and success of any business, yet default cloud email protection, endpoint security, and many third-party email security solutions fail to provide the level of protection required to defend against attacks and breaches - over 90% of which occur via email. With the level of defense-in-depth supplementary protection that Guardian Digital EnGarde Cloud Email Security offers, businesses are provided with a remote extension of their IT department and experience peace-of-mind, knowing that their users, their data, and their reputation are secure.
Common Shortcomings of Email Security
As the methods attackers use rapidly evolve, static, single-layered email security defenses, such as endpoint security and built-in Microsoft 365 email security, are ineffective in providing protection for organizations. Because of this, many companies are exposed and are unaware their security solutions are insufficient until a data breach occurs.
Businesses are still at risk even when third-party protection is implemented. A survey conducted by Osterman Research found that security teams believe their email security systems to be ineffective against the most serious inbound threats, including ransomware, and 89% of organizations experienced one or more successful email breaches during the previous 12 months - most of these incidents due to phishing attacks that compromised Microsoft 365 credentials.
Guardian Digital Safeguards Businesses Against Cyberattacks & Data Breaches in 2022 with Adaptive, Multi-Layered Protection
With an adaptive, multi-layered design, Guardian Digital EnGarde Cloud Email Security offers multiple layers of security that detect and block threats in real-time and build on each other to provide more effective protection. Engineered to defend against sophisticated attacks like targeted spear-phishing, ransomware, and emerging zero-day attacks, EnGarde protects your users and your business against today's most advanced threats. A critical component of EnGarde’s fully-managed email protection is the level of support needed to deliver digital peace of mind for your business. Drawing on a combination of features and characteristics designed to work harmoniously to offer the highest level of protection, EnGarde addresses common shortcomings of default and third-party email security to mitigate risk and defend against today’s malicious threats.
Defining features and characteristics of EnGarde Cloud Email Security include:
Open-Source Community Input
The transparent, collaborative open-source development model has played a critical role in innovating and developing technologies and standards protocols like SPF, DKIM, and DMARC that secure communications. EnGarde’s innovative open-source design results in superior email protection through real-time updates and more secure, resilient technology.
Guardian Digital CEO Dave Wreski explains, “Now more than ever, businesses cannot afford a weak email security strategy. By implementing Guardian Digital’s proactive, defense-in-depth email protection, businesses will experience improved security, enhanced productivity, and a rapid return on investment.”
Active Email Security Management & Support
Expert, ongoing managed email security services are vital to an email security solution that are too often overlooked, leaving businesses at risk even with third-party protection in place. Guardian Digital uniquely offers the individualized level of service required to understand the client's business and the unique threats they face. Guardian Digital fully-managed services improve security, maximize productivity, simplify deployment and ease the load on your IT department by assisting with setup and providing the ongoing system monitoring and maintenance required to keep you safe.
Multi-Layered Architecture
The effectiveness of your email security depends on defense in depth as no single security feature alone is enough to defend email against advanced attacks. EnGarde includes multiple features and technologies designed to work harmoniously to detect and block threats in real-time, including dynamic malicious URL protection, complete spam and virus protection and the SPF, DMARC, and DKIM anti-phishing and anti-spoofing protocols. These technologies build on each other to provide stronger, more effective protection than these features would individually.
Closes Critical Gaps in Built-In Microsoft 365 Email Protection
85% of users report that they have experienced a data breach in their email, despite built-in protection in Microsoft 365. Due to critical email security gaps that exist in built-in Microsoft 365 email protection, users are highly susceptible to credential phishing, account takeovers and other malicious threats without the proper supplementary protection in place. EnGarde makes Microsoft 365 safe for business by implementing additional layers of security designed to close dangerous gaps in built-in Microsoft 365 email security. This protection includes complete phishing, malware, and account takeover protection, as well as expert, ongoing system monitoring maintenance and support.
About Guardian Digital
Guardian Digital, Inc. builds enterprise email solutions with an intense focus on security and unrivaled customer support, designed to ease information technology overhead for its customers. Since its inception in 1999, Guardian Digital has pioneered the open-source architecture security-as-a-service email protection model to block today and tomorrow’s sophisticated threats to email integrity. Guardian Digital continues to innovate the email security marketplace using technology unavailable from any other vendor. Its EnGarde Cloud Email Security leverages the benefits of open-source development, contemporary cloud technologies, and decades of combined experience protecting enterprises. Guardian Digital is dedicated to its customers and their safety is the very foundation of what the company offers and builds on in regard to business email protection.
Guardian Digital is a registered trademark or tradename of Guardian Digital, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.
Company Name: Guardian Digital, Inc.
Contact Person: Justice Levine
Email: jlevine@guardiandigital.com
Phone: 1-866-435-4689
State: New Jersey
Country: United States
Website: https://guardiandigital.com/
Justice Levine
Guardian Digital
+1 866-435-4689
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn