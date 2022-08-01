Senator Santarsiero Secures Grants for Snipes Farms Programs Benefitting Seniors & Youth

BUCKS COUNTY − August 1, 2022 − Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) recently secured two state grants to support Snipes Farm & Education Center’s mission to share produce with seniors in the community and provide education to low-income children through its summer camp program.

A $100,000 grant was used to purchase a refrigerated food delivery vehicle and an electric UTV. The refrigerated food delivery vehicle is being used to deliver fresh produce, grown on the farm, to senior centers and partners across Bucks County. The electric UTV allows staff to get around the farm and is helping Snipes meet its commitment to sustainable energy.

The second grant of $33,419 was used by Snipes Camp to provide educational programming for 21 children living in the Bucks County Emergency Homeless Shelter this summer.

“Snipes Farm and the Snipes family have a long and admirable history in Bucks County of giving back to the community and helping those in need,” said Senator Santarsiero. “I was happy to support these grants for the vehicles and summer camp, both of which help them share the bounty of the farm with more community members.”

“Healthy food should be for everyone, no matter their income level,” said Jonathan Snipes, Executive Director. “And providing enriching, science-based programs in nature for the most vulnerable kids is one of the best things we do at Snipes Farm! This grant support helps our mission come true! We are thrilled!”

Snipes Farm & Education Center is a 501(c)(3) educational organization located in Morrisville, Pennsylvania. The Snipes family are 11th generation Bucks County farmers, dating back to 1688, and have operated the present Snipes Farm since 1808. More information on Snipes Farm & Education Center can be found at www.snipesfarm.org.