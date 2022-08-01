Comitta Visits Upper Main Line YMCA to Announce Funding for STEM And Environmental Education Programs

State Senator Carolyn Comitta visits the YMCA’s new “Zoo & STEM on Wheels” van with Brian Raicich, Executive Director of the Upper Main Line YMCA. Comitta successfully secured $50,000 in state grant funding for the program, which brings environmental education and STEM programs to children enrolled in childcare, after school, and camp programs throughout the area.

Berwyn, PA − August 1, 2022 – Children and young people attending summer camps at the YMCA of the Greater Brandywine will now have access to even more innovative environmental education and STEM programs thanks to funding secured by state Senator Carolyn Comitta.

Comitta recently visited the YMCA of the Upper Main Line to see firsthand how the $50,000 in state grant funding she secured through the Pennsylvania Department of Education is helping expand the organization’s already-impressive array of science-based educational opportunities.

“One of the best ways we can prepare our young people to meet the challenges of tomorrow is by enhancing their understanding of the world around them. Helping children grow into strong, confident, environmentally conscious, scientifically literate, and technologically capable adults is an investment in our future,” Comitta said. “I was glad to help secure this funding so that the YMCA can continue to help children and young people develop a lifelong love of the sciences.”

The funding helped support modifications to the YMCA’s “Zoo & STEM on Wheels” van, which transports multiple resident animals, science experiments, and other STEM learning resources to the thousands of children enrolled in Y childcare, after school, and summer camp programs, as well as students in area schools, through partnerships with local districts.

“The Upper Main Line YMCA provides educational programming in the areas of nature and STEM on its 54-acre property in Berwyn, PA to hundreds of children each year,” said Brian Raicich, Executive Director of the Upper Main Line YMCA. “We’re honored to have received the Department of Education grant and look forward to the additional programming and enhanced outreach opportunities it will help us to provide. We are thankful to Senator Comitta and her team for their support in making this happen and for taking the time to explore our campus.”

During her visit to the YMCA of the Upper Main Line, Comitta interacted with multiple campers and staff members while touring the Environmental Education Center, Artisan Village, Cassatt Preserve, and summer camp areas.

“I want to thank the YMCA of the Greater Brandywine and its staff, especially those at the Upper Main Line YMCA, for making environmental and STEM education a priority in their youth, summer, and after school programs,” Comitta said. “I appreciate your work and appreciate you striving to bring these programs and resources directly to diverse groups of children in communities throughout the entire county.”

###